The Minnesota Timberwolves just took Naz Reid off the NBA free agency market by locking him up to a three-year extension worth $43 million. Along with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, Minnesota's frontcourt is now worth a whopping $443 million combined — between just these three players.

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins thinks that enough is enough. The former NBA champion has now turned his attention to Karl-Anthony Towns with a sweeping declaration about the three-time All-Star's future with the Timberwolves — something that should be non-existent in the eyes of Big Perk:

“I believe that it's time for the Minnesota Timberwolves to move on from Karl-Anthony Towns,” Perkins said. “… That franchise belongs to Anthony Edwards.”

Big Perk then talked up Naz Reid's value to the squad and how he was “balling out of control” this past season before he went down with an injury. Perkins also noted how well Reid complements Anthony Edwards, who should be Minnesota's cornerstone superstar — at least according to Big Perk:

“Karl-Anthony Towns has had his time and his opportunity to take over this franchise and he hasn't,” Perkins said.

Should the Timberwolves actually do it? Should they now pull the plug on KAT and try to see what type of assets they could get in return in a potential blockbuster deal? For what it's worth, Towns is still under contract with Minnesota through 2028. Over the course of the next five seasons, the 27-year-old is expected to pocket well over $250 million. It goes without saying that any team who decides to trade for KAT will have to commit a huge chunk of their salary cap to him for the foreseeable future.