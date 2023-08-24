Timothée Chalamet has shared his summer photo dump on Instagram, and photos include reunions with the Barbie crew and Call Me By Your Name director.

The Instagram post, captioned “summer23!,” begins with a photo of Chalamet with Guadagnino — who directed him in Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All. The two look like they're sharing a cute moment as Chalamet is smiling at the acclaimed director.

In the second photo, Chalamet is seen in New York City with Barbie co-writers Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, along with Sony executive Amy Pascal.

Luca Guadagnino is an acclaimed director known for his Suspiria remake and his Chalamet collaborations. The first, Call Me By Your Name, was an adaptation of the 2007 novel of the same name. A half-decade later, the two would reunite for Bones and All — a cannibalism drama which featured a breakout performance from Taylor Russell.

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig are a filmmaking power couple. The two have worked together on a bunch of projects — Baumbach directed Gerwig in Francis Ha, Mistress America, and White Noise. They also co-wrote Barbie together.

For Gerwig, she has worked with Chalamet on a number of occasions. She directed him in both Lady Bird and Little Women — both of which starred Saoirse Ronan.

Timothée Chalamet is having a big year. After a busy 2021-2022 which included roles in the The French Dispatch, Don't Look Up, and more, he will star in both Dune: Part Two (assuming it remains in its November release date slot) and Wonka as the titular character.