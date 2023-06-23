Tina Turner's son, Ike Turner Jr., was arrested and charged with crack cocaine possession and tampering with evidence per US Weekly.

Documents obtained by the outlet report that the son of late legendary singer was arrested in May and that law enforcement “seized 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and .7 grams of methamphetamine.”

“The officer observed Turner, Jr., attempting to conceal something in his mouth. Turner, Jr., ultimately removed the item, a small cellophane bag, and threw it into a ditch. The cellophane bag was recovered and found to contain cocaine,” Captain Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Department told the publication on Thursday (June 21).

Ike Jr. was not alone in the car. He was accompanied by a passenger named Jessica Salinas-Esquivel, who was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to the incident report from the Alvin Police Department, the outlet reports.

Ikr Jr. was sentenced for 18 days in jail. He has yet to pay the $70,000 bail.

Ikr Jr. is Tina's adopted son. His biological parents were Tina's ex-husband Ike Turner and Lorraine Taylor. Tina adopted Ike Jr. and his brother Michael at a young age during her marriage to their father from 1962 to 1978. Prior to Tina and Ike's marriage she had a son named Craig who she shared with her ex Raymond Hill. Ikr also adopted Craig.

“She’s the only mother I’ve ever known,” Ike Jr. told The Daily Mail in 2018. “But I haven’t talked to my mother since God knows when — probably around 2000.”

Last month it was reported that Tina had died from natural causes in Switzerland where she lived for nearly 20 years.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” a statement on her official Instagram account read. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Tina was 83.