The Tennessee Titans have had a rocky start to their 2023 NFL season. As the trade deadline approaches, the Titans must make some strategic moves to improve their chances of success. In this article, we will discuss the two best trades that the Titans must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

The Tennessee Titans' 2023 NFL season so far

The Titans' 2023 NFL season has been a mixed bag so far, with a 2-3 record. They have lost to the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, and Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, they have notched two wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals. It has been quite a literal roller-coaster ride as they have alternated their wins and losses. The Titans have struggled with consistency on both sides of the ball, and their defense has been particularly vulnerable against the run.

The Titans' season has been marked by inconsistency, with both wins and losses against strong teams. They have struggled to find their footing on both offense and defense. However, the Titans have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in their win against the Bengals, where they dominated on both sides of the ball. With the right moves, the Titans could turn their season around and make a push for the playoffs.

Here we will look at the two best trades that the Tennessee Titans must make before the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline.

Acquire Garett Bolles

Before the 2023 NFL trade deadline, the Titans must pursue a trade for Garett Bolles. He currently serves as the left tackle for the Denver Broncos. Bolles ranks among the most talented left tackles in the league and would represent a substantial upgrade for the Titans' offensive line. The Titans have been grappling with protecting their quarterbacks, and Bolles would offer the much-needed stability and defensive shield. His proficiency in run blocking would also enhance the Titans' ground game. Bolles, in the final year of his contract, could potentially be available for the right price. The Titans possess the draft assets required to make this move, and they should seize the opportunity before the trade deadline.

Take note that Bolles initially faced difficulties in his first two seasons but has since evolved into one of the premier left tackles in the league. In 2020, he earned second-team All-Pro honors. Bolles is renowned for his athleticism, precise footwork, and technical prowess. He excels both in safeguarding quarterbacks and paving the way for running plays. Furthermore, his team-oriented mindset and leadership qualities would make him a valuable addition to the Titans' roster.

The Broncos are reportedly willing to entertain trade offers and are open to discussions. Keep in mind that Bolles has allowed just one sack thus far in the season. While he remains under contract until 2024, Bolles might welcome a change of scenery at this point.

The Titans should certainly express their interest in Bolles, especially considering the struggles of their current left tackle, Andre Dillard. Dillard has incurred three penalties and permitted six sacks, according to PFF. Given the Titans' vulnerability in the offensive line, Bolles' addition would bring immediate improvement. His presence would benefit the entire offensive line and afford better protection for the Titans' quarterbacks. This would enable more productive plays downfield. The acquisition of Bolles would represent a significant enhancement to the Titans' roster, warranting prompt action before the trade deadline.

Trade Malik Willis

Malik Willis arrived in the NFL with considerable hype following his stint at Auburn and Liberty, but his performance has fallen short of expectations. Struggling with accuracy and ball security issues, Willis has not demonstrated sufficient progress in his development. His limited playing time has also been marked by inconsistency. He has just failed to inspire confidence in the coaching staff. While Willis exhibits potential, the Titans cannot afford to wait for his development. This is especially true with a potential franchise quarterback, Will Levis, already on the roster.

Malik Willis as the pacesetter in chase the rabbit drill.

The Titans should explore trade options for Willis, either for draft capital or a player who can contribute immediately. The acquired draft capital could be directed toward addressing other pressing needs on the roster, such as bolstering the defensive line or secondary. Alternatively, Willis could be traded for a player who can make an immediate impact, such as a veteran offensive lineman or pass rusher.

Right now, it is becoming evident that Willis may not have a long-term future with the Titans. While he may currently occupy the backup quarterback role, the Titans' decision to trade up for Levis in the second round suggests that he is seen as the heir apparent to Ryan Tannehill. Considering this scenario, the Titans should be open to trading Willis to another team.

For instance, the New York Giants have Tyrod Taylor as Daniel Jones' backup, but Taylor is 34 years old. Under the guidance of Brian Daboll, Willis might unleash his full potential, providing the Giants with an injection of talent. This is especially true if Jones will be unavailable for any period.

Looking Ahead

The Tennessee Titans have had a rocky start to their 2023 NFL season, but they have the potential to turn things around. By acquiring Garett Bolles and trading Malik Willis, the Titans can improve their offensive line and acquire draft capital or a player who can help them win now. These moves would be strategic and would improve the Titans' chances of success in the short and long term. The Titans have the draft capital and the assets to make these moves, and they should do so before the 2023 NFL trade deadline.