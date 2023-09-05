Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis missed the tam's final two preseason games dealing with a quadriceps injury, but he is now said to be doing well as of late and could enter Sunday's Week 1 game on the road against the New Orleans Saints as the No. 2 quarterback ahead of Malik Willis, according to Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about what will go into the decision for the backup quarterback.

“I think a lot of it is based on the game plan, about how we feel like who would step in there and help us,” Mike Vrabel said, according to Caplan. “Will has been out a little bit, but excited to get him back this week and continue with Malik's maturity, and we'll kind of see where it goes at the end of the week.”

Ryan Tannehill will enter the 2023 season as the starter, but it is the final year of his four-year, $118 million extension that he signed in 2020. Despite selecting Malik Willis in 2022, Will Levis is viewed as the likely successor as the Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

It will be interesting to see who is the backup quarterback for the game against the Saints if Levis is healthy enough to dress.

The Titans are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season, in which the Titans missed the playoffs. They are hoping to get back to the playoffs with the DeAndre Hopkins addition to help improve the wide receiver room.