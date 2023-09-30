The Tennessee Titans enter Week 4 fresh from a debilitating loss to the Cleveland Browns. They trailed pretty much the whole way against the Browns, especially their superior defense. Consequently, the Titans enter Week 4 carrying a 1-2 record facing a Cincinnati Bengals squad fresh off their first win of the season. Despite losing last week, the Titans have a chance to bounce back in Week 4 against the Bengals. As the Titans prepare to face the Bengals, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Tennessee.

Tennessee Titans Beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 3

The Titans suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Browns in Week 3, with a final score of 27-3. The Browns' defense was the standout of the game, completely smothering the Titans' offense and holding them to just three points. The Titans' offense struggled to gain any momentum, managing only 26 rushing yards and 104 passing yards throughout the game. Myles Garrett was a dominant force for the Browns, recording 3.5 sacks on Titans' quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The Titans' running game, led by star running back Derrick Henry, was virtually non-existent. Henry gained only 20 yards on 11 carries. This was one of Henry's worst performances in his career. The Browns' defense effectively shut down the Titans' offense, leaving them with no answers and no way to push back against Cleveland. Looking ahead to Week 4, the big question is whether the Titans can bounce back or not.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here are our four bold predictions for the Tennessee Titans as they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.

1. Ryan Tannehill Rebounds

After a challenging outing against the Browns, Tannehill is eager to bounce back. Recall that he completed 13 of 25 passes for 104 yards without a touchdown, turnover, or rushing attempt. In the first half, Tannehill managed only 91 passing yards while enduring three sacks. These included one on the final play of the half when the Titans were in field-goal range but out of timeouts. The second half was even tougher, with Tannehill adding just 13 passing yards and enduring two more sacks. Cleveland's formidable pass rush exposed Tennessee's struggling offensive line, a recurring issue through three weeks. Tannehill is hoping for improved protection when facing the Bengals in Week 4.

Despite his Week 3 struggles, Tannehill has demonstrated his potential to put up impressive numbers. The Bengals' defense has yielded the highest average of 10.0 air yards per completion in the NFL, potentially setting the stage for significant gains in the Titans' passing game. Anticipate Tannehill to rebound and deliver a strong performance against the Bengals. We have him going over 270 yards and two touchdowns against Cincy.

.@TheNickShook's QB Index, Week 4: Ryan Tannehill tumbles nine spots to No. 29https://t.co/cV0dCnBaDu pic.twitter.com/G8gJtHLv2i — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 29, 2023

2. King Henry's Comeback

In Sunday's loss to the Browns, Henry rushed 11 times for just 20 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game. His struggles were evident in the first half when he managed to gain only -7 yards on four rushing attempts. Furthermore, he saw limited action in the second half as the Titans could only muster three points against the formidable Browns defense. As the Titans return home to face the Bengals in Week 4, Henry aims to bounce back. It's important to note that Cleveland's defense has allowed only one offensive touchdown in three games. As such, Henry's subpar performance can be largely attributed to a tough matchup. However, Tennessee's lackluster offensive line play this season suggests that Henry may face challenges moving forward as well.

Despite the Bengals' solid run defense, which has allowed just 3.6 yards per carry, Henry is among the league's premier running backs. He can produce impressive numbers against any defense. Expect the Titans to heavily rely on Henry in Week 4, and anticipate him having a standout performance. We have him getting close to 110 rushing yards against Cincy.

3. Titans Sack Burrow Plenty

The Bengals' offensive line has struggled. Bengals QB Joe Burrow, in fact, has absorbed five sacks already over three games. Tennessee's defensive line, led by Jeffery Simmons and Arden Key, possesses the potential to exploit this vulnerability. We expect the Titans to apply substantial pressure on Burrow, which may result in multiple sacks and disrupt the Bengals' offensive rhythm.

4. Titans Fall Short Again

Burrow won't be 100 percent and will get bagged multiple times. That said, keep in mind that the Titans' recent form has been inconsistent. This is evidenced by their meager field goal output in the Week 3 loss to the Browns. Ryan Tannehill's passing struggles and the team's middling home record add uncertainty to their prospects. While they aim for victory and will play better in Week 4, we still think the Titans will fall short against Cincinnati.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, Week 4 holds significant promise for the Tennessee Titans, with expectations of a Tannehill resurgence, Henry's redemption, and a strong defensive performance. However, amidst these hopeful predictions, the Titans will still fall short of beating the Cincinnati Bengals.