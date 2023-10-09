The Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 23-16 in a crucial Week 5 AFC South matchup. Stopping All-Pro running back Derrick Henry was a big reason for the Colts’ success. After the game, linebacker Zaire Franklin — who helped stop Henry on a crucial 4th-and-1 midway through the fourth quarter — said the Colts defense knew exactly what the Titans were going to do in big spots.

“We know what they like to do in those situations,” Franklin said after the game, per the Indy Star. “They’re going to think players, not plays. We knew they were going to give it to 22. One on one in the hole with supposedly the best running back in the league and I won, so what’s that make me?”

When the Colts-Titans Week 5 game ended, Derrick Henry had just 43 yards on 13 carries or just 3.3 yards per carry. Backup RB Tyjae Spears fared a little better, with 34 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, the Colts defense was the star of the show.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Zaire Franklin led his unit with 12 tackles on the day, as the Colts moved to 3-2 on the season. That puts them in a first-place tie in the AFC South with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts, who lost to the Jags in Week 1, now travel to Duval County in Week 6 to battle for sole possession of first place in the division.

The Colts will go into this matchup without starting rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday that will likely keep him out for at least a month. That means backup QB Gardner Minshew will get the start against Trevor Lawrence and company, who are coming off back-to-back wins in London, including a victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.