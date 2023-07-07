The Tennessee Titans are gearing up for the 2023 NFL training camp, and there's one perfect move they can make to fill out their roster. The Titans have made many moves so far, but we can still identify areas where the team could use some additional depth. In this article, we'll explore the Titans' key signings, recent draft picks, and potentially great moves to improve their roster moving forward.

Titans' Key Acquisitions

The Tennessee Titans orchestrated a series of significant moves during the 2023 NFL offseason. They bolstered their roster with notable additions such as EDGE Arden Key, T Andre Dillard, and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting.

While Arden Key hasn't reached meteoric sack numbers yet, his consistent disruptive presence with 30 or more pass pressures in his three healthy seasons cannot be ignored. With a relatively modest $21 million contract, Key's arrival brings additional value.

If the Titans opt to utilize first-round rookie Peter Skoronski as a guard rather than a tackle, Andre Dillard emerges as the most suitable alternative at left tackle. Do take note that the former Philadelphia Eagles lineman had a disappointing rookie season in 2019, marked by a position-worst 8.2 percent blown block rate. Dillard then missed his sophomore season due to a biceps injury and saw limited snaps in the subsequent two seasons. Nevertheless, Dillard represents an intriguing sleeper option.

Meanwhile, Sean Murphy-Bunting exceeded expectations in 2022. He displayed improved performance by allowing an impressively low average of 4.5 yards per target. Sure, he played fewer snaps and missed time due to a quad injury. Still, his efficiency will likely regress as he assumes a larger role in the Titans' defense in 2023.

Titans' Draft

The Titans had a successful draft in 2023, selecting several players who could make an impact this season. They could have drafted Will Levis with the No. 11 pick and no one would have batted an eye. However, the team may have struck gold by drafting the aforementioned Skoronski in the first round and Levis in the second.

Take note that incumbent left tackle Taylor Lewan made three straight Pro Bowls in his prime 2016-18 seasons. Unfortunately, he suffered major knee injuries in 2020 and 2022. He will also be 32 years old when the new season kicks off this September. This is where Skoronski comes in. Of course, the bigger question with him will be whether he sticks at tackle or guard. He excelled in the former role at Northwestern but has a prototypical guard build. We'll see how that pans out.

Potential Free Agent Signings

With the draft over, the Titans could look to free agency to continue filling out their roster. However, there aren't many high-profile free agents left on the table at the moment. The Titans could potentially sign a veteran wide receiver like Kenny Golladay or even Jarvis Landry to provide some depth at the position. Alternatively, they could sign a veteran offensive lineman like George Fant to shore up their offensive line.

The Perfect Move

After considering the Titans' current roster, recent draft picks, and potential free agent signings, the perfect move for the team would be to sign veteran offensive lineman George Fant. He is still a free agent and could provide some much-needed depth to the Titans' offensive line.

On a bit of a mini-vacay and was hoping for no big news, but this will have to do until Sunday night’s show. Go get George Fant!! #Titans pic.twitter.com/6oEtQJUzz5 — TicTacTitans (@TicTacTitans) June 29, 2023

If Tennessee does sign Fant during this offseason, he could help the team for the 2023 NFL season in several ways. First, he is an experienced offensive tackle who has started 29 games in the past two seasons. If the Titans sign him, he could provide some much-needed depth at the position and help protect the team's quarterback.

Next, Fant could help mentor some of the team's younger players. He could provide guidance and leadership to the team's offensive line, which includes several recent draft picks. Lastly, Fant should provide some stability to the team's offensive line.

Overall, if the Titans sign George Fant, he could provide some much-needed depth and experience to the team's offensive line. He could also help mentor younger players and provide leadership to this squad.

Looking Ahead

Moving forward, if George Fant joins the Tennessee Titans for the 2023 NFL season, he could provide some much-needed depth and experience to the team's offensive line. With his ability to play both tackle positions, he could help protect the team's quarterback and provide stability in their pass protection. Additionally, his veteran presence could help mentor some of the team's younger players.

However, it's important to note that the Titans made several other moves in the offseason, including cutting some well-known players and signing LT Andre Dillard, which is considered the riskiest move of the offseason. Overall, the Titans have made several moves to reshape their team and prepare for the future. The possible addition of George Fant could be a potentially valuable one if he is signed.