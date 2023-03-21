Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

There was a time when one of the most heated rivalries in the NFL was between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars. As of last season, when the Jaguars defeated the Titans to win the AFC South, the rivalry is back on, and defensive lineman Arden Key was a big part of Jacksonville’s resurgence.

Of course, business enters the equation, and Key became a free agent. After having a good season with the Jaguars, he felt he would return to play with them. Things didn’t work out that way, and Key decided to sign with the Titans.

After making the move, Arden Key had a few comments for Jacksonville’s negotiation tactics, according to Nick Suss of the Nashville Tennessean (via Yahoo!).

“With Jacksonville, it was a shock to me,” Key said. “I ain’t gonna lie. After the year, I thought I was going to be a Jacksonville Jaguar. I felt disrespected. I came over there, lifted up the culture, brought a whole lot of energy, changed the city, changed the town and I felt like in my rightful mind I was going to be a Jacksonville Jaguar. That didn’t happen.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here’s the deal with anything business-related. Many people say business is just that, but they forget one thing. Anytime negotiations happen, there is a period where people have to learn about each other to see if there’s trust there. If not, nothing will get done, but if both sides are compatible, a deal will get completed. In other words, there’s almost always personal aspects involved in business.

Apparently, Key had some feelings for Jacksonville, to include the team and the city. One can believe it’s not a coincidence he signed with Tennessee, especially when they play each other twice a year.

Consider the Titans-Jaguars rivalry reborn.