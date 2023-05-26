The Tennessee Titans 2023 NFL Draft added six new players to their squad as well as several undrafted rookies. Early-round picks like offensive tackle Peter Skoronski from Northwestern and possibly even Kentucky quarterback Will Levis should make an impact next season. Who will the Titans’ rookie sleeper be, though? The player with the best chance to earn that title in 2023 is the team’s third-round pick out of Tulane, running back Tyjae Spears.

RB Tyjae Spears is the Titans rookie sleeper to watch in 2023

Under head coach Mike Vrabel, the Titans have a clearer identity than most teams in the NFL. And while this distinctive way of playing hasn’t resulted in a Super Bowl yet, it has made Tennessee one of the most consistently successful teams in the AFC over the course of Vrabel’s five-year tenure.

The Titans run the rock.

That’s the identity that Vrabel has created down in Nashville, and even though the team is in transition — moving from the Ryan Tannehill Era to the Malik Willis or Will Levis Era — the one thing that is sure is that Tennessee will run the ball.

Since the former New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker took over as coach (starting in 2018), the Titans offense was ninth (456), tenth (445), second (521), first (551), and eleventh (487) in rushing attempts each season.

Star running back Derrick Henry has taken the majority of those carries in the last five years, leading the league in rushing attempts in 2019, 2020, and 2022.

At 29, Henry still has some tread on the tires, but with 1,750 carries in seven seasons, the chances he could break down soon are growing by the year. And with a $16 million salary cap figure in 2023, the Titans seem to have put him on the trade block anyway.

That’s why the Titans picked Tulane running back Tyjae Spears at pick No. 81 overall.

Spears was a top draft sleeper on many pundits’ lists, and now he is the top contender to become the Titans’ rookie sleeper in the 2023 season, with or without Henry in the backfield with him.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The former Green Wave runner isn’t nearly as big as the towering Titans back but does have decent size for a smaller back at 5-foot-10, 201 pounds.

At Tulane, Spears was incredibly productive running and catching the ball out of the backfield. Last season, he carried the ball 229 times for 1,581 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns, as well as catching 22 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyjae Spears also saved his best college performance for last, and on the biggest stage. Tulane played USC in the 2023 Cotton Bowl. The Green Wave was down 28-14 at the half and stormed back to win the game 46-45. Spears was the MVP with 17 rushes for 205 yards, four touchdowns, and a catch for 14 yards.

If Henry goes, Spears should step into the starting RB role right away over Hassan Haskins. And even if Henry stays, Tennessee will be motivated to give Spears carries right away. That’s because most NFL teams think he is a “one-contract back,” according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapport. That’s because Spears — like former Miami Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi — doesn’t have an ACL in one of his knees.

This issue could become a problem down the line, but for Ajayi, he had several productive NFL seasons and was a 1,200-yard rusher in his second campaign before his knee gave out around year five of his career.

Tyjae Spears’ knee issues aren’t a disqualifying factor in becoming the Titans’ rookie sleeper. In fact, it makes it more likely they use him as much as they can this season because there’s a good chance he won’t be in Titans blue for five-plus years.

Another checkmark in Spears’ column is that he can run and catch, while Henry is almost exclusively a runner. With either Malik Willis or Titans rookie Will Levis at quarterback, the offense will continue to be run-heavy. However, with a young signal-caller, getting them easy throws is paramount.

Whether Henry is around or not, Spears should play an integral role as a third-down back and a player who is in on passing downs. A running back who can catch and act as a release valve or a safety blanket when things break down is so important to a young QB, and Willis or Levis will love Spears this season for that.

In the end, as long as Mike Vrabel is the Tennessee head coach, running back will be a crucial position, which is why Tyjae Spears has the best chance to be the Titans’ draft rookie sleeper this season.