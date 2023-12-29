The Tennessee Titans made a big starting quarterback decision between Will Levis and Ryan Tannehill for Week 17.

Will Levis is reportedly expected to start for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17 after returning from a high ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel made the announcement.

Levis' return to the starting QB role comes after Ryan Tannehill led the way in a Week 16 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It's been a disappointing 2023 season for Tennessee, as they will enter their Week 17 affair versus the Houston Texans sporting a 5-10 record.

Although the playoffs are out of the question for Tennessee, the Titans can play the role of spoiler against Houston. The Texans are currently tied atop the AFC South with the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars, making this Week 17 contest a pivotal game for them. Perhaps Levis and the Titans can pull off the upset.

Will Levis returns for Week 17

Levis, a rookie, has appeared in eight games during the 2023 campaign. He has thrown for 1,792 yards and eight touchdowns during that span, leading Tennessee to a 3-5 record in games he's played in.

The 24-year-old has flashed signs of potential this year. He could emerge as the Titans' quarterback of the future. The last two games of the year will go a long way in determining his future with Tennessee.

If Levis impresses to finish the season, Tennessee will be more likely to make him their starting QB for the 2024 season. If he struggles, however, a legitimate quarterback battle could take place next preseason.

At the very least, Tennessee is happy to have Will Levis return from his injury.