Fans have not been shy to point out Will Levis' struggles early in the 2024 season but that has not convinced Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan to give up on him. As the second-year quarterback deals with a shoulder injury, Callahan confirmed that Levis will remain the team's starter.

Callahan touched on the subject during a media presser on Oct. 21, confirming his belief in Levis for at least the remainder of the season. The first-year head coach said he wants the season to be an “evaluation” of Levis as the team's starter while not giving a firm timeline for his return.

“Everything about what we were hoping to get out of the season was a really solid and concrete evaluation of Will as a starting quarterback,” Callahan said, via ESPN's Turron Davenport. “We haven't played well enough anywhere around him. He certainly hasn't played up to where I think he's capable of playing so we're not in a great spot record-wise. The injury doesn't help [but] hopefully he's back healthy sooner rather than later.”

The statement all but confirms that Levis will start for the Titans for the remainder of the season barring a major injury. Through five games in 2024, Levis has thrown for 699 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He joins Patrick Mahomes and Jordan Love as the only players to throw an interception in every game they appeared in so far.

Titans prepare for Week 8 with Will Levis questionable

Callahan did not provide a firm response on whether or not Levis would play in Week 8, meaning the team is preparing to be without him. In his Week 7 absence, Mason Rudolph threw for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 34-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Aside from Levis, the Titans continue to deal with injuries on offense to backup running back Tyjae Spears and backup receiver Treylon Burks. Right tackle Jaelyn Duncan also picked up a hamstring injury in Week 7 and is doubtful for Week 8.

Tennessee will travel to Detroit in Week 8 to take on the Lions, who are fresh off a big win over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings. The Lions, 5-1, will enter the game on a four-game win streak and first in the NFC North.

The Titans have an inverse 1-5 record with their lone win coming in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. Tennessee won the prime-time game against a Miami team lacking quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tony Pollard racked up 108 yards of total offense on 24 touches and added a touchdown to lead the team.