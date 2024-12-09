The Tennessee Titans hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 of the NFL season, ultimately falling 10-6. The game was a disastrous loss for the Titans if they had any hopes left of making the playoffs, dropping them back to last in the AFC South. A big reason for the loss, though, was a failed drive late in the game that had scoring potential if it wasn't for one major mistake.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley caught a pass on third and medium at the Jaguars' 11-yard line. Instead of taking the pass, going up field and securing the first down, he ran out of bounds short. The Titans failed to convert on fourth down, essentially losing them the game.

“Honestly, I thought I had like a corner trap right there that took me away. Ran it earlier in the game and they took me away. So, when running over I seen him over there and I just thought he was on. So, it gotta make sense,” said Ridley in the postgame. He added that he wishes he turned it up field.

Ridley finished the day with seven receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Has Calvin Ridley been worth the money for Tennessee?

One of the biggest deals given out in free agency this past year was when the Titans signed Ridley. He signed a four-year, $92 million deal. The question is, has he been worth it?

At 29 years old, turning 30 later this month, Ridley has been very underwhelming for Tennessee. So far, he's caught 50 passes for 738 yards and three touchdowns. He's also had a handful of drops and bad decisions, such as the one against the Jaguars.

In 2023, his first season back playing football fully since 2020, Ridley broke the 1,000 yard mark. He finished the season with 76 grabs for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. He also dropped quite a few passes that season.

If Ridley can turn around his drop problems, his contract might end up being worth it. However, if he can't, at his age, this contract could end up aging poorly for the Titans.