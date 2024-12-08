Head coach Brian Callahan and the Tennessee Titans took an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14. Callahan didn't hold back after the game about what he thought of Tennessee's performance.

The Titans lost 10-6, gaining 272 yards of total offense. Tennessee's head coach kept it blunt in addressing the team, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.

“We didn't do enough good s**t on offense,” Callahan said.

Quarterback Will Levis completed 19-of-32 passes for 168 scoreless yards. He briefly left the game with a shoulder injury he has dealt with throughout the season. Outside of a 30-yard pass to Calvin Ridley, the Titans struggled to move the ball through the air.

Running back Tony Pollard was able to provide a spark on the ground, gaining 102 yards on 21 carries. However, it wasn't enough to carry the team to a win, even in such a low-scoring environment. The Jaguars scored a field goal and a touchdown in the fourth quarter, stealing the victory from under the Titans' feet.

Offense has been a problem throughout the 2024 season for Tennessee. They entered Week 14 ranked 29th in total offense, averaging 297.3 yards per game. And their most recent offensive disaster came against a Jaguars team who ranked dead-last in total defense, allowing 406.4 YPG.

Callahan and company will have plenty to evaluate during the offseason. With a now 3-10 record that much is evident. The future of Levis and many offensive weapons will be under question following their down year. It'll be up to head coach to bring the offensive spark that landed him the job in the first place.

In terms of Week 14, it will be a dark stain on what has already been a muddy season for the Titans. But the best thing Callahan can do is hope it's a stepping stone and that their offense can only get better from here.