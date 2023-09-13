The Tennessee Titans opened up their 2023 campaign on Sunday on the road against the New Orleans Saints. The Titans struggled on offense all day and were never able to get into the end zone, and it resulted in a 16-15 loss. To make matters even worse for the Titans and the offense, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins went down with an injury late in the fourth quarter. That certainly isn't going to help the offense out down the road.

DeAndre Hopkins caught a pass on a big third down play late in the fourth quarter and he injured his ankle getting tackled. The good news for Titans fans is that he was able to get off the field on his own. The bad news is the injury update that was reported on Wednesday.

It's been a few days since the injury, but Hopkins is still not practicing, according to Ryan DePaul on Twitter. The injury didn't appear to be super serious when it happened during the game, but the fact that Hopkins still isn't practicing isn't a great sign.

Hopkins is definitely going to be one of Ryan Tannehill's favorite targets when he's healthy, and that showed on Sunday. Hopkins was the leading receiver for the Titans and finished the game with seven receptions for 65 yards and he averaged 9.3 yards per reception. It's going to be tough for Tannehill to get this offense going without Hopkins on the field.

The Titans are back in action this Sunday for their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers come into this game as three-point favorites, and if the Titans don't have Hopkins, it could be a long day for Tennessee fans.