The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans are set to face each other Thursday. DeAndre Hopkins got a key injury update.

The Tennessee Titans are quickly becoming one of the best watches in the National Football League. With rookie Will Levis at the helm of the Titans' ship last week, DeAndre Hopkins flourished.

The Steelers are a slight favorite tomorrow night's key AFC clash. Fellow Titans superstar Derrick Henry got an injury update of his own recently.

On Wednesday, the latest and most important Hopkins injury update was revealed. Hopkins had three TDs in his last game vs. Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons.

Hopkins Listed as Questionable for Thursday

The former Arizona Cardinal and current Titans blazer Hopkins is listed as questionable for Thursday night according to a report from Pro Football Talk.

“Receiver DeAndre Hopkins (toe) is questionable,” reporter Myles Simmons wrote for PFT.com.

“He was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday’s report after being limited on Monday and Tuesday. His participation earlier in the week could be an indication that he’s on track to play in Thursday’s game.”

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill Ruled Out

The status of QB Ryan Tannehill was also revealed by Pro Football Talk. According to the website, Tannehill has been a non-participant in practices this week. He is expected to miss Thursday night's game with an ankle injury.

The Titans currently reside in a two-way tie for second place with the Houston Texans for second place in the AFC South. The Titans have 132 points against 140 points for their opponents, highlighting the need for improved play on both sides of the ball.

Last week, Levis threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns.