If Derrick Henry is going to leave the Titans, the RB wanted to ensure he left a lasting memory in Tennessee.

Derrick Henry has spent his entire eight-year career with the Tennessee Titans. Now immortalized in Titans history, Henry is always giving back to the city of Tennessee.

The star running back took children from the Boys & Girls Club of America on a holiday shopping spree. Henry gave each child a $350 gift card to purchase what they'd like from a Nashville sporting goods store. But even if the kids went over, Henry made sure they were taken care of, via team reporter Jim Wyatt.

#Titans RB Derrick Henry @KingHenry_2 took kids from the @BGCA_Clubs on a holiday shopping spree tonight at a Nashville sporting goods store. Henry shopped with the kids, and gave each one a $350 gift card. When some went over, Henry told them he’d take care of it. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/WhusSXN4vK — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 20, 2023

“It's a great feeling to be a blessing to someone else,” Henry said. “Especially the kids, the youth, the future. To see a smile on their faces is better than any other feeling that you can explain.”

“It helped me out to get away from things going on in my mind to be around them,” Henry continued. “To see them happy, the joy in their faces, I'm just thankful to be in this position.”

Henry Holidays

Henry's generous holiday gift could be his final song in Tennessee. The star running back is set to hit free agency after the 2023 season. The Titans are just 5-9 on the season and with Will Levis at quarterback could be in line for a rebuild of sorts. They simply might not be able to afford keeping Henry's large free agent contract as they reshuffle their roster.

If this is the end for Derrick Henry and the Titans, the running back had quite the run in Tennessee. Over his 116 games, Henry ran for 9,219 yards and 88 touchdowns. He is a three-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro and the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year.

When Henry joined the Titans in 2016, he became a beacon of light for their run game. The running back wanted to give back this holiday season and become that beacon for plenty of kids in Tennessee.