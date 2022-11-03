Derrick Henry injury update should fire up Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Derrick Henry is coming off yet another 200-yard performance in a win over the Houston Texans. However, he picked up a foot injury during the game. After getting in a limited practice on Wednesday, Henry was not seen during the open portion of the practice to media, according to Pro Football Talk.

Henry previously said that despite being limited Wednesday, he expects to play Sunday. Take that for what it is worth but a mid-week downgrade is usually not a great sign. He is not the only one with that designation.

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill also missed practice Thursday after logging a limited session to open the week.

Tannehill missed the game last week, with rookie Malik Willis filling in. Willis was not asked to do much as Henry ran roughshod over the Texans. Willis only attempted five passes in the second half. But this week is a very different story as the Titans travel to Kansas City Chiefs to face the Chiefs.

The Titans are going to need all hands on deck if they want to pull off the upset. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has already let everyone know they haven’t forgotten what happened in last year’s matchup. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 27-3.

The Titans are quietly one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winners of five straight games. Most of that is due to Derrick Henry and his dominance running the football. Coming off an injury-plagued season, Henry ranks third in the NFL in rushing with 755 yards, behind only Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley.