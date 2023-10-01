Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans improved their 2023 record to 2-2 with a resounding home victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Henry was electric against the Bengals, taking 22 carries for 122 yards and a rushing touchdown in the Titans victory.

However, his rushing score wasn't the only time Henry found the end zone on Sunday.

Shortly before halftime, with the Titans leading 17-3, Henry lined up in the wildcat formation and began to run with the snap before suddenly stopping and throwing a pass to teammate Josh Whyle, who hauled it in for a Titans touchdown.

After the game, Derrick Henry joked that he was channeling an NFL legend with the play.

“You know Peyton Manning had to show up again,” said Henry, per Sam Phalen of AtoZ Sports Nashville.

The play marked the third touchdown pass of Henry's career.

The Titans have been very up and down to open up the 2023 campaign. Last week, Tennessee fell by the exact same 27-3 margin against the Cleveland Browns that they won by against Cincinnati on Sunday.

The first two games of the Titans season, meanwhile, were the opposite, as both went down to the wire with the Titans barely losing to the New Orleans Saints before holding off the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime.

Up next for Henry and the Titans is a road game against the Indianapolis Colts, who are also 2-2 on the young season. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET on October 8 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.