Derrick Henry proves he is the Texans’ daddy amid another 200-yard, 2 TD game

Derrick Henry does not look like he is about to slow down any time soon for the Tennessee Titans. The power running back was on top of his game against the Houston Texans as he rushed for 219 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 17-10 Tennessee triumph.

Most games in NFL history with 200 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns: 6 — Derrick Henry

4 — Derrick Henry only against the Texans

3 — Jim Brown

3 — Barry Sanders

3 — LaDainian Tomlinson

Henry is almost certainly the premier power back in the NFL, and one of the best at his position in professional football’s modern era. By rushing for 219 yards and 2 touchdowns, he showed once again that he is one of the most unique performers the NFL has ever had at the running back position.

The power back has rushed for 200 yards or more and 2 touchdowns six times in his career. That is twice as many as Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson, each of whom accomplished the feat three times. The six 200-yard games ties Henry with O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson for the most in league history.

Henry has been particularly effective against the Texans, having rushed for 200 yards or more in four consecutive games against them. Houston head coach Lovie Smith has been a defensive specialist throughout his career, but his charges had no answer for the overpowering Henry.

Henry’s performance took much of the pressure off of Tennessee rookie quarterback Malik Willis, who made the first start of his career. Willis completed 6 of 10 passes for 55 yards with 1 interception. Willis was sacked 3 times.

The running back’s performance against the Texans was his best performance of the year. Derrick Henry has rushed for 755 yards and 7 touchdowns.