The Tennessee Titans might be in trouble after star defensive lineman, Jeffery Simmons, was ruled out with a knee injury against the Colts.

With the Tennessee Titans having a down season, things took a turn for the worst on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Superstar defensive lineman, Jeffery Simmons ended up going to the blue medical tent to evaluate a knee injury. As a result, he was taken to the locker room.

After being in the medical tent for a hot minute, Simmons was taken to the locker room where the Titans quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game, according to team reporter Turron Davenport.

“Jeffery Simmons has been ruled out with a knee injury.”

This is less than ideal for the Titans. Simmons is easily the best player on the defense. Without him, the defensive line loses a ton of firepower. Especially considering Simmons is double or triple-teamed on nearly every snap.

Heading into this game against the Colts, the Titans' superstar had recorded 42 total tackles (10 for a loss), 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and fumble recovery. Jeffery Simmons is a beast on the field and his injury could be a problem for Tennessee moving forward.

It's not known how serious the knee injury is right now. If there is fear of damaging the knee any further, then the Titans may opt to rest their superstar defensive lineman for as long as it takes. Especially if the team feels they won't make a push for the playoffs.

Tennessee will evaluate Simmons over the next several days and determine what to do with him. Hopefully, it's nothing too serious. On the bright side, he was not carted off of the field and was able to walk to the locker room. So, at the very least, there is a silver lining with Jeffery Simmons' injury.