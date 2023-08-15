As we gear up for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, the Tennessee Titans are in a bit of a mix-up with their team roster. In this article, we'll take a look at a couple of standout players who've caught attention in training camp and preseason. This makes us wonder if these standout players have pushed the starters to step up their game. In reality, it's unlikely that they've caused too much concern for the established starters. Nevertheless, let's imagine a scenario where Tyjae Spears and Malik Willis might inspire Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill to raise their performance levels. Spears and Willis have made quite an impression, and there's a chance they could get some time with the starting lineup down the line. Who knows what the future holds, right?

Recapping the 2022 NFL Season for the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans finished the 2022 NFL season with a 7-10 record, going 3-5 at home and 4-5 on the road. After starting the season with a 7-3 record, the Titans suffered a late-season collapse, losing their final seven games. The team's offense struggled throughout the season, finishing 28th in the league in points scored with 298. Despite the disappointing season, the Titans feel upbeat about 2023. With a hopefully healthier roster and some new faces, the Titans should perform much better than they did last year.

Now, let's dive into an improbable but not entirely impossible scenario where two key Titans players might see their starting roles in jeopardy in the 2023 NFL season.

1. Tyjae Spears: A Challenger to Derrick Henry?

Is it even fathomable that Derrick Henry could be replaced? After all, he's coming off a remarkable 2022 season, amassing over 1,500 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns. Nevertheless, Henry has had his share of injury woes over the past couple of seasons. In 2021, he only managed to play eight games due to injuries. However, he made a full recovery in 2022, playing all 16 games. Despite his resilience, Henry, now 29, continues to bear the brunt of being one of the most tackled players on the field. If he gets sidelined again, it's not out of the realm of possibility to see Tyjae Spears stepping in.

Speaking of Spears, his introduction to the pro scene has been promising. He made an impactful first appearance in the preseason, carrying the Titans' offense down the field for a touchdown during his first drive. The dynamic rookie from Tulane showcased his skills by stiff-arming Bears safety Eddie Jackson en route to a first down. That's a moment that highlighted his potential. Following just one game, he's solidified his position as the primary backup to Henry. In his latest outing, he racked up 58 all-purpose yards. Fantasy enthusiasts are taking note of Spears' potential, making him a potentially wise backup choice. At some point in the future, he may even take over as RB1.

2. Ryan Tannehill's Spot: Up for Grabs?

Let's be clear – Ryan Tannehill isn't the worst quarterback in the NFL by any stretch. While he might not belong in the same league as Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts, he's definitely above the likes of Davis Mills and Baker Mayfield based on last season's performance. Still, Tannehill isn't exactly a Super Bowl-winning quarterback either. This opens the door for Malik Willis or rookie Will Levis to potentially step into his role at some point this season. Betting on Willis might be a safe choice.

Willis, in his second year as a quarterback, displayed considerable improvement during their first preseason game compared to last season. Sure, he had a not-so-great interception that resulted from a deflection off Josh Whyle's hands. However, his composure and command of the offense were evident. He orchestrated multiple scoring drives and showcased accuracy as a passer. The former Liberty quarterback earned praise throughout the summer for his growth in this area. This game served as a sneak peek of what he can offer. It's important to note that it's just one game, but Willis seems to have cemented his place as a solid backup.

Team Outlook

Despite the uncertainties surrounding their established players, the Tennessee Titans boast a talented roster that could potentially make a run for the playoffs in the upcoming 2023 NFL season. The team bolstered its lineup through the 2023 NFL Draft by adding offensive lineman Peter Skoronski from Northwestern. Skoronski's presence promises improved protection for Tannehill and clearer paths for Henry to run through. Additionally, the Titans boast strong supporting players like the newly-acquired DeAndre Hopkins and a dependable defense. If Henry and Tannehill manage to overcome their challenges and regain their top form, the Titans have the components needed to compete at a high level.

Peering into the Future

As the Titans gear up for the 2023 NFL season, the struggles faced by Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill in the past have sparked concerns about their projected performances. On the other hand, young guns like Tyjae Spears and Malik Willis have been turning heads. However, it's important to remember that preseason is the time for players to iron out wrinkles and enhance their performance. The Titans' success in the 2022 season and the potential of their talented roster offer reasons for optimism.

Ultimately, whether Henry and Tannehill hold onto their starting roles will hinge on their ability to conquer their challenges and showcase their skills on the field. The upcoming season will serve as a pivotal test for both these players and the entire team. Only time will tell if they can rise to the occasion and steer the Titans toward triumph in the 2023 NFL season.