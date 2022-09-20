Mike Vrabel makes stance clear on Titans coaching staff moves after rocky start

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is frustrated following the team’s 0-2 start, but he indicated that he has no plans of shaking up the coaching staff. After a humbling 41-7 defeat against the Bills on Monday night, there wasn’t a single aspect of the team that looked up to the challenge. After being asked whether changes to the coaching staff were on the horizon, particularly on the offense, Vrabel shot the idea down, via Ben Arthur of The Tennesseean.

“I have confidence in our staff,” Vrabel said on Tuesday. “I have confidence in the guys that we put out there. We have to continue to coach and execute better… I appreciate everybody’s opinion, but I have to make sure that everybody here – players and coaches – are all aligned and I know that they are. That’s how you get things fixed and you win a game.”

There has been some speculation that offensive coordinator Todd Downing is on a short leash after another uninspiring offensive performance, but Vrabel didn’t entertain those rumors.

“This isn’t all of a sudden a time for wholesale changes,” Vrabel said. “This is about getting back to basics and what we believe in and what we’ve had success in…”

The Titans are 0-2 through their first two games. The offense has mustered up a total of 27 points across those two contests. Ryan Tannehill has struggled, particularly against the Bills, and Derrick Henry hasn’t looked the dominant running back we’ve seen in seasons past.

Despite all that, Vrabel is confident his coaching staff will get things under control and doesn’t feel the need to rush into any big changes. It’ll be interesting to see if that stance changes should the Titans’ struggles continue. They’ll get the chance to right the ship in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, who will also be seeking their first win of the year.