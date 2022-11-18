Published November 18, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel commented on offensive coordinator Todd Downing’s DUI following their victory over the Green Bay Packers, per Terry McCormick.

“It’s something we are going to take very seriously, gather all the information we can and do our best to move forward. I don’t think discouraged is the word to describe it.”

The DUI news obviously removes some of the positive energy surrounding the team following their win over the Packers on Thursday Night Football. Downing was reportedly speeding and later arrested which led to the DUI.

It is unfortunate considering the special performance that the Titans’ offense posted against Green Bay. QB Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards to go along with 2 touchdowns. RB Derrick Henry added 87 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Titans. Receiver Treylon Burks reeled in 7 catches for 111 receiving yards. Meanwhile, TE Austin Hooper tallied 2 touchdown receptions.

The Titans’ incredible offensive output drew a brutally honest response from Packers coach Matt LaFleur after the game.

“I don’t even know what to say. This was nothing like a few days ago,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “We’re not in a very good position right now that’s for sure. Told the guys there is no margin for error.”

Tennessee will look to move on from the Todd Downing DUI incident. As Mike Vrabel said, they are still gathering all of the information before handing out any form of punishment. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the situation as they are made available.