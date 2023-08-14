The Tennessee Titans are looking to bolster their secondary that is anchored by Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard. In order to do so, the Titans have brought in former Super Bowl champion Ronald Darby for a visit, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Free agent CB Ronald Darby worked out for the #Titans today, source said, as Tennessee looks into some CB depth.”

In a year where the Titans are undoubtedly banking on Super Bowl aspirations, bringing in a player like Ronald Darby could definitely help given his experience in the big game. Many believed that the Titans weren't necessarily Super Bowl contenders at points during this offseason, although signing DeAndre Hopkins cemented that Tennessee believes that they can make some noise during the 2023 NFL regular season.

Darby won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, although he also played with the Buffalo Bills, the Washington Commanders and the Denver Broncos in his career. The Titans definitely don't have many big names across the secondary other than Byard, so Darby could be a huge veteran presence for them.

The Titans opened their preseason Saturday versus the Chicago Bears, although many of their starters didn't suit up. The opener was mostly about the ongoing quarterback competition between Will Levis and Malik Willis for the backup role behind Ryan Tannehill, and neither guy did much to separate themselves.

Stay tuned into Titans training camp in regards to any more updates surrounding Ronald Darby. If all goes well, the Super Bowl winning cornerback will be calling Tennessee his new home.