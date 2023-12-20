If Will Levis can't suit up for Week 16 due to his ankle injury, the Titans will turn to Ryan Tannehill to fill in for him.

The Tennessee Titans were officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15 when they suffered a 19-16 loss to the C.J. Stroud-less Houston Texans, and to make matters even worse, their talented rookie quarterback Will Levis suffered an ankle injury late in the game. While the Titans have nothing to play for, they'd obviously like to get Levis reps, but if he can't play in Week 16, it sounds like Ryan Tannehill will fill in for him under center.

Tannehill started the first six games of the season for Tennessee before he suffered a high ankle sprain, which eventually led to him losing the starting quarterback job to Levis. The 2023 second-round pick has played well since taking over starting duties, but with his status in doubt this week, thanks in part to the fact that he isn't practicing on Wednesday, Tannehill could earn his first start since Week 6.

The #Titans will start Ryan Tannehill on Sunday vs. the Seahawks if Will Levis can't go due to his ankle injury. Levis will not practice today. pic.twitter.com/CwufazTwze — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2023

It's interesting to see the Titans will play Tannehill if Levis can't go for a couple of reasons. The main reason, of course, is that Malik Willis is still on the team, and it would seem to be more beneficial to give him some extra NFL reps to see if he can find his footing a bit. Again, the Titans are out of the playoff hunt, so it's not like they have anything to gain by going out and winning games.

On the other hand, head coach Mike Vrabel could be giving Tannehill an opportunity to prove he's worthy of a gig elsewhere in the NFL with his time in Tennessee likely coming to an end. If Levis ends up being healthy enough to play, then all of this goes out the window, but with his status trending in the wrong direction, it's looking like Tannehill will get another shot to show what he's got left in the tank.