DeAndre Hopkins was a massive addition for the Tennessee Titans earlier this NFL offseason, particularly for quarterback Ryan Tannehill. As the two get to know each other in Titans training camp, Tannehill is already having a lot of ‘fun' throwing to his new weapon, reports the Around the NFL Staff.

“He's been a big addition. We've seen some huge plays from him. Vintage Hopkins that you've seen across his career of tight, contested catches when he's able to elevate or make the extended catch. So, as a quarterback, it's been a lot of fun to find those areas where I can put the ball where only he can get it and then he's making the play.”

Titans fans will be salivating at the thoughts from Ryan Tannehill and what DeAndre Hopkins could bring to the Tennessee offense. Ever since AJ Brown was traded from the Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles, there has been no dominant receiving threat for Tannehill, but that looks like it is changing this year.

The duo of Hopkins and Derrick Henry will be very scary for opposing defenses to have to game plan for this season. Stopping Henry without an elite wide receiver was already hard enough, but it will be unlikely that defenses will be able to stack the box against the Titans with the threat of Hopkins burning cornerbacks outside.

Stay tuned into any more updates out of Titans training camp in regards to Ryan Tannehill and DeAndre Hopkins building their already budding chemistry. Tennessee faithful will hope it continues to evolve on their way to a massive season in Nashville.