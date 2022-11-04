Ryan Tannehill final injury update will leave Titans fans praying

Heading into their Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tennessee Titans are still unsure who their quarterback will be.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is currently dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of Week 8. With it still linkering, it could also prove to hold him out again on Sunday night against the Chiefs. At the moment, Tannehill is listed as a game-time decision.

If Tannehill is unable to take the field, rookie quarterback Malik Willis will step in. This would be his second consecutive start.

Willis stepped in as the Titans QB1 in Week 8 when they took on the Houston Texans. In just his second appearance of the season, he recorded just 55 passing yards on 10 total attempts. On the ground, he added just 12 yards on five total carries.

Ryan Tannehill himself has played a crucial role in the Titans currently sitting at 5-2. He has thrown for just 1,097 passing yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions over his six appearances.

The Titans offense as a whole has struggled to put up huge numbers, but Tannehill has been able to keep this team competitive and in games.

Much like in recent seasons, the Titans offense has been built around the run game. Star running back Derrick Henry has totaled 755 rushing yards and seven touchdowns so far this season.

Regardless of if it is Tannehill or Willis leading the charge, the Titans will have to lean on their run game to take down an explosive Chiefs team. But having a proven veteran in Tannehill ready to go on Sunday night could make things a little easier for this Titans team.