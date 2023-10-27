The Tennessee Titans have ruled Ryan Tannehill out for their Week 8 contest against the Atlanta Falcons, via team reporter Jim Wyatt. With Tannehill officially out of the picture for their Falcons clash, the Titans will be turning to Will Levis and Malik Willis.

If Tannehill were to miss the game, it was reported that Levis would draw the start. However, head coach Mike Vrabel doubled down on his double quarterback approach, Wyatt confirmed. Vrabel and the Titans are expecting both Levis and Willis to play against the Falcons.

When Levis steps onto the field, he will be making his NFL debut. Tennessee used a second-round pick on the quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, he'll have an opportunity to prove that he can be the Titans quarterback of the present and future. He comes to the NFL after spending two years with Penn State and two years with Kentucky at the college level. He threw for 5,876 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Malik Willis was expected to be Tennessee's QB of the future when the Titans used a third-round draft pick on him in 2022. However, he has struggled at the NFL level, throwing for 350 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions over his 10 appearances. He has gone 1-2 as a starter.

In the wake of Ryan Tannehill's injury, the Titans will now see what they have in their young gunslingers. Mike Vrabel wants to mix things up and force the Falcons to play against two different types of QBs. While it may work at first, the Titans will want to find their long-term starter if Tannehill is forced to miss time beyond Week 8.