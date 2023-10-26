The Tennessee Titans are in the midst of new leadership, as it was previously announced that Will Levis will start at quarterback in Week 8 with Ryan Tannehill sidelined.

However, head coach Mike Vrabel claims that Malik Willis will also receive some playing time for the Titans as well.

With two young quarterbacks fighting for the starting role, offensive coordinator Tim Kelly shared an uplifting message for both of them.

According to team journalist, Jim Wyatt, Kelly did his part to remove pressure by claiming he doesn't want to see either of them “put a cape on.”

“Both Will Levis and Malik Willis have done a good job preparing as QBs, and learning the game plan. … Neither one has to go out there and ‘put a cape on', they just need to do their job.”

This is exactly what both quarterbacks need to hear. Considering the Titans are 2-4 and looking like a bottom-five team so far this season, removing any excess pressure from Levis and Willis can only help them during their Week 8 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

We've seen Malik Willis under center for the Titans before, as he stepped in as the starter last season as a rookie after Tannehill fell to injury. He did so again midway through Week 6 this year. So far, Willis has been underwhelming, but his athleticism still makes him a unique option at quarterback.

Meanwhile, Sunday will be Levis's NFL debut. He's been battling injuries, but it appears he'll be leading the charge for the first time in his career.

With trade rumors swirling around the Titans' organization, there's no telling what's in store for this season. Hopefully, we see some flashes of potential from Levis on Sunday. If he can do that, then there might be something for fans to root for.