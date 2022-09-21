Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry struggled big time as the Tennessee Titans were crushed by the Buffalo Bills, 41-7, at Bills Stadium. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from their Week 2 matchup.

The Bills defense held the Titans to just 187 total yards. The Titans also allowed the Bills to get two interceptions and to dominate possessions. The Bills had 23 first downs, while the Titans had just 12.

The win propelled the Bills to a 2-0 slate, while the Titans fell to 0-2.

Here are our four takeaways after the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing Week 2 loss vs. the Bills.

4. Injuries rub salt on the wound

As if the 34-point loss wasn’t enough, at least four Titans were injured in this game. RB Trenton Cannon went down with a knee injury, while linebackers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi have hip and wrist issues. Left tackle Taylor Lewan, meanwhile, injured his knee on the first play from scrimmage and did not return. Cannon, who was injured on the first kickoff, was declared out at the start of the third quarter.

They are added to a growing list of people who are either on the Titan’s injured reserve or highly questionable for their next game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

3. No answer for Stefon Diggs

With top cornerback Kristian Fulton out, the Titans’ biggest issue entering the game was covering Stefon Diggs, one of the finest receivers in the NFL. Tennessee made do with a young cornerback group that included rookies Tre Avery and Roger McCreary and second-year player Caleb Farley.

To the surprise of practically nobody, Diggs completely destroyed the inexperienced secondary. He ended with 12 catches for 148 yards and three TDs on 14 targets.

This underscored how the Titans’ defense has been struggling against both the run and the pass to start the 2022 season. Tennessee followed up the Giants’ humbling 238-yard rushing performance with an ugly effort against the Bills. They allowed Josh Allen to complete four touchdown passes in addition to Diggs’ dominance.

Head coach Mike Vrabel stated that they attempted to vary coverages against Diggs, but none of them worked. It doesn’t really get any easier next week as the Titans play Davante Adams.

2. Quiet King Henry

Titans franchise running back Derrick Henry never got going. He was really good against the Bills last season, but he showcased none of his brilliance in this one. On 13 carries, he was restricted to 25 yards and a single TD.

Derrick Henry with a Touchdown 👑 🔥pic.twitter.com/tOwoOQPBiD — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) September 19, 2022

His rushing lanes were not opened by the offensive line, too. The Bills dominated in the trenches, recording two sacks and three quarterback hits.

Henry’s 2.0 yards per rush against the Bills was his fourth-lowest in a game with at least 10 carries. On five of Henry’s 13 rushing attempts, Buffalo struck him at or behind the line of scrimmage.

“You watch the film, correct it,” Henry said post-game. “We just need to play better. It takes all 11. Holding each other accountable.”

Henry’s performance has always improved as the season progresses. That is the one bright spot for the Titans. For the time being, however, nothing appears to be in sync. The Raiders, who have allowed an average of 109 yards a game during the first two weeks, will be Henry’s next challenge.

1. QB woes

For the second week in a row, the Titans lost steam after scoring on their first drive. They did not score any more after that initial possession. The run game failed miserably. The passing game was unable to generate enough plays to keep drives alive. When backup QB Malik Willis checked in late in the third quarter, Vrabel basically raised the white flag.

Much of their difficulty can be attributed to bad quarterback performance. Ryan Tannehill completed just 11-of-20 passes for 117 yards and two interceptions. He was intercepted by Bills linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Matt Milano. Tannehill was benched in the third quarter in favor of rookie Willis after Milano returned his 43-yard kickoff for his first career touchdown. Willis struggled as well, ending 1-for-4 for 6 yards.

“It’s brutal,” Tannehill told the team’s official website. “I haven’t been part of a whole lot of games like that. A brutal, brutal night. But we have a lot of football in front of us, so we have to turn the page quickly on this one and get ready to go next week.”

Tannehill’s 32.7 passer rating was the lowest of his career in a game. It was also the first time in his career that he had no throwing touchdowns and numerous interceptions.