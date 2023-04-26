Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Tennessee Titans are one step closer to securing the largest public price tag for an NFL stadium after the Metro Nashville City Council approved the vote early on Wednesday morning, according to Associated Press.

“A vote this morning from the Metro Nashville City Council means the Titans have cleared the last hurdle for $1.2B in public financing for their new stadium,” wrote NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday. That indicates a new home is coming and likely a Super Bowl.”

The Titans have played at Nissan Stadium since 1999, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be doing so for much longer. With the council vote, the Titans have the final financing piece for the stadium, with plans to open for the 2027 season, per AP.

“The Metro Nashville City Council finally approved by a 26-12 vote early Wednesday morning on the final reading to allow its sports authority to issue $760 million in bonds,” the outlet wrote. “That combines with $500 million in state bonds for $1.2 billion in public financing committed to the Titans’ enclosed stadium.”

That makes the proposed stadium the most expensive in the NFL, topping the $850 million commitment from New York for the Buffalo Bills’ new $1.5 billion stadium.

“For more than 25 years, Nashville, Tennessee, has been the Titans’ home, and with the approval of the new stadium agreement, we are grateful to know the Titans will be a part of this great city and state for decades to come,” controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement.

The new stadium will feature a translucent roof with a capacity for approximately 60,000 spectators, per AP.

“This is a generational opportunity to address our city’s priorities and ensure its health and vitality for the next 30 years,” Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill said. “Our city and our state have bright futures ahead, and we’re humbled by the opportunity to continue to be a part of it.”

The new stadium will allow Nashville and the Titans to bid for Super Bowls, Final Fours and College Football Playoff games. Nissan Stadium originally opened in 1999 as Adelphia Coliseum, and has been housing the Titans ever since.