Published November 17, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Tennessee Titans haven’t been the prettiest football team in the NFL this season, but they still have a 6-3 record and full control of the AFC South heading into Week 11. And with a big Thursday Night Football matchup coming up against the Green Bay Packers, it looks like they have received some good news regarding star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

Simmons has been dealing with an ankle injury lately, and was forced to miss the Titans Week 10 win over the Denver Broncos. Simmons had been making an effort to return for the Titans Week 11 contest against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, and it sounds like he’s expected to suit up in this game, which is a huge win for the Titans defense.

Via Mike Garafolo:

“Titans DT Jeffery Simmons is expected to play tonight against the Packers, sources tell me and Ian Rapoport. One of the top defensive linemen in the game is back after missing last week’s win over the Broncos.”

This is a big deal for Tennessee ahead of what figures to be a critical Week 11 matchup. Simmons is arguably the Titans best overall defensive player, and he’s easily their best lineman, so having him back wreaking havoc in both the pass and run game is going to make the Packers lives a lot more difficult.

The Packers are also getting healthy themselves, as Randall Cobb is expected to suit up in this game for Green Bay, but it’s clear Simmons’ return will help the Titans far more important than Cobb’s will help the Packers. We will see whether Simmons is able to exert his usual influence on the Packers if he ends up taking the field, as he could end up helping deliver the Titans a huge win over Rodgers and company.