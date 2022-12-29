By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Tennessee Titans will have a shot to win the AFC South in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, regardless of what happens in Week 17. Despite that being true, it doesn’t make their recent quarterback decision with Malik Willis and Josh Dobbs any less surprising, and it looks like we could be in for another ugly Thursday Night Football game.

The Titans have been forced to hand Willis snaps with Ryan Tannehill dealing with an ankle injury lately, and the results haven’t exactly been encouraging. Still, it would seem like he’d benefit from getting some more reps in an NFL game with Tannehill out for Week 17. The Titans coaching staff doesn’t agree, and will be turning the ball over to their third-stringer in Dobbs rather than Willis against the Cowboys.

Via Justin M:

“The Titans are expected to start QB Josh Dobbs tonight, per source. A former Tennessee Vols legend, Dobbs replaces Malik Willis against the Cowboys tonight.”

This is a pretty wild update for the Titans, as it shows they aren’t too concerned with what happens in Week 17. Chances are they wouldn’t have any shot of beating the Cowboys even if Willis played, but given Tannehill’s uncertain status for Week 18, it makes sense that they are looking to protect Willis given they may need him to deliver if they want to win the AFC South.

Chances are Dobbs won’t make the Titans offense any better, but it’s clear that he will go out with a goal of just getting Tennessee through this game. Given the short week and the stakes in Week 18, this game doesn’t mean much for Tennessee, so don’t be surprised if the Cowboys end up destroying them in this one.