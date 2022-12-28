By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Tennessee Titans cannot catch a break. They come into Week 17 having lost five consecutive games. Tennessee is currently in the process of gearing up for a difficult Thursday Night Football affair against the Dallas Cowboys. And not only will the Titans be without QB Ryan Tannehill, but it was revealed that star RB Derrick Henry is doubtful, per Jim Wyatt.

The Titans’ offense has labored mightily as of late. But Henry is a key cog to the ignition for Tennessee. However he’s dealing with a hip injury and is unlikely to play. This news is a major blow for fantasy football managers. But there is reason to remain optimistic for Titans fans.

Tennessee would love to defeat the Cowboys on Thursday. But even if they fail to win, they will have a chance to earn the AFC North crown in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It is realistic that Mike Vrabel and the Titans are planning to save Derrick Henry for that pivotal matchup.

It should be noted that Henry has endured his share of ups and downs as of late. Vrabel previously commented on Henry’s struggles.

“We have to find ways to create space for Derrick,” Vrabel said. “The X plays are coming with him at the second level. But there’s gotta be some space. Other times he has to help us find that space.”

The star running back has also dealt with previous injury concerns this season. Nevertheless, the Titans are hopeful he will be available for Week 18 at the very least.