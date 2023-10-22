With Ryan Tannehill's recent ankle injury, the Tennessee Titans are reportedly preparing if their QB1 ends up sitting out their Week 8 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tannehill has suit up in all six games the Titans have played so far this 2023 season. But in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, he suffered a rather worrisome ankle injury that put his status for their upcoming games questionable. The Tennessee QB had to be carted off the field after getting tackled, forcing him out for the rest of the contest.

While Tannehill has time to recover since the Titans have a bye in Week 7, the latest reports on his status are not encouraging. He is expected to be sidelined for their Week 8 showdown with the Falcons, per Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Apparently, Tannehill currently has a cast for his high ankle sprain. He opted not to undergo surgery for his injury. However, it has yet to be seen how long he'll need before he fully recovers. With that said, the Titans are taking a look at both Will Levis and Malik Willis as their potential starter.

“While Tannehill hasn't been ruled out for the Titans' Oct. 29 game against the Falcons (Tennessee is on a bye this week), it's unlikely that he will be able to play. Sources say the Titans, who practiced several times this week despite their bye week, are preparing Will Levis and Malik Willis to start if Tannehill is unable to play Week 8,” the NFL Network report stated.

The Titans are 2-4 on the season and at the bottom of the AFC South. With that said, losing their top quarterback is definitely a brutal blow.

Tennessee's hope now is for Levis or Willis to step up in place of Tannehill. Hopefully, though, the opportunity will motivate the two of them.

Ryan Tannehill's frustration

To be fair, Ryan Tannehill's availability has been doubtful ever since he sustained the issue. His frustrated comments following the injury only fueled belief that it's a serious setback that could limit him moving forward.

After suffering the injury against the Ravens, Tannehill didn't hold back in expressing his disappointment over what happened. It certainly doesn't help that it's Tannehill's second serious ankle issue in a span of nine months after suffering a similar issue that required surgery in December of 2022.

“That freaking sucks. It's part of the game where I could get injured, but it's not an enjoyable process, especially when you know it's got some significance to it, so we'll see what it's gonna look like as we move forward here. Get a real look at it when we get back with the MRI and everything. Get a plan moving forward. But yeah, you know. It's frustrating, right, you battle, you put so much into it and then to have something happen like that, it's frustrating,” Tannehill explained.

Here's hoping that Tannehill has a quick recovery and that he gets back to the Titans sooner rather than later. Tennessee fans will certainly want to monitor his status in the upcoming week before they take on the Falcons.

The good thing for Tannehill is that it's still quite early in the season, and he will have time to recover and get back on track. In the meantime, the team will have to find a way to win games without their QB1 ends up missing a game or two.