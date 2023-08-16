Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a leg injury during practice Wednesday that has left the team and its fans worried about his status for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. However, it appears that the former Arkansas Razorbacks star wideout's injury is not serious enough to cost him an entire year, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered an LCL sprain during practice today, sources say after the MRI. This is good news, as Burks should only miss a few weeks. A scare, but a solid result considering.”

Burks sustained the injury while the Titans were in a joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings in Eagan, Minnesota.

The Titans selected Burks in the first round (18th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft with the expectation that he would become a star on offense for the team. Treylon Burks did show some flashes of brilliance in the 2022 NFL season, racking up 444 receiving yards and a touchdown on 33 receptions and 54 targets in 11 games.

Given the diagnosis of his injury, Burks could potentially miss the Titans' 2023 season opener against the New Orleans Saints on the road on Sep. 10. That will largely depend on how fast Burks recovers, but the Titans might also play it safer by giving him much more time to heal up from the injury. A Burks absence means a bigger load on the shoulders of Titans newcomer DeAndre Hopkins and the likes of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore, and even running back Derrick Henry in Tennessee's passing attack.