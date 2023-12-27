The latest on Titans QB Will Levis.

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis was not able to see action in Week 16 versus the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury, but the young signal-caller appears to be trending positively in the direction of seeing action in Week 17 versus the Houston Texans.

Levis was seen on the field Wednesday practicing. He was moving well while making some throws, which was a great sign for his chances to suit up in the upcoming rematch with the Texans.

It can be remembered that Levis suffered the lower-body injury back in the first meeting with the Texans in Week 15, leaving the game late in overtime after he got taken down for a sack for the seventh time. Hopefully, Levis will get better protection this time around, if he does get the green light to play. In the 19-16 loss to Houston at home, Levis, who was taken in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Titans as the 33rd overall pick, passed for 199 yards and zero touchdowns with an interception while completing 17 of his 26 throws.

With Levis missing Week 16's meeting with the Seahawks, the Titans were forced to dust off Ryan Tannehill and start the veteran. Tannehill finished with 152 passing yards with zero touchdowns on 18/26 completions. He also rushed two times for 37 yards in a 20-17 home loss.

The Titans can also just play it safe with the rookie and sit him the rest of the season, with Tennessee already out of playoff contention. Tennessee concludes its 2023 NFL campaign with a home game in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.