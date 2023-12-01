Ahead of their game against the Indianapolis Colts, it’s time to release our Tennessee Titans Week 13 predictions.

Sunday's Tennessee Titans Week 13 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts will serve as an interesting inflection point in the AFC South. A Titans win would further muddy the standings under the division-leading Jacksonville Jaguars, whereas a Tennessee loss would give the Colts hope in making their playoff case.

At 4-7 and breaking in rookie quarterback Will Levis, the Titans don't appear playoff bound, barring a miracle run to finish their season. Instead, the next six games are important in determining what they have in Levis, and if he's a potential building block for the future. Also at stake? Some pride, of course. Tennessee is 4-0 at Nissan Stadium, and surely want to give its home crowd something to cheer about on Sunday.

The Colts, meanwhile, have plenty to play for. Despite losing their rookie QB for the season, Indianapolis has hung around with Gardner Minshew under center. At 6-5, coach Shane Steichen's team currently sits in the AFC's final playoff spot. If the Colts want to be a playoff team, beating a lesser foe such as the Titans is a must. Indy has won three straight, and needs to keep momentum in its favor.

Here we have a divisional rivalry game, a strong home side, and a visitor heating up at the right time of the year. The only thing that could make it better? Some Titans Week 13 predictions. Luckily, we have some right here.

Henry doubles output from Week 5

These squads met back in October, in a game the Colts prevailed in 23-16. Part of the reason why Tennessee struggled? The run game couldn't get going. Running back Derrick Henry turned 13 carries into just 43 yards against Indy's front.

Vrabel is hoping his star back stays true to form and heats up as the weather in Tennessee cools down. Last week was a strong showing from Henry, as he went for 76 yards and two touchdowns in a 17-10 Titans win over the Carolina Panthers.

Giving Levis a strong rushing attack to lean on should still be a priority, so expect Henry to get a full workload on Sunday. Full enough to double the 43 yards he produced against the Colts his last time out.

Levis dabbles in the turnover game

While the Titans won't ask Levis to throw this team to victory, he'll still take his shots when given the opportunity. One thing worth watching in that regard — the Colts' penchant for splash plays on defense.

Indianapolis' 18 takeaways this season ranks 11th in the NFL. Its 36 sacks rank sixth. High risk, high reward.

The good news for Levis and Co. is that the Colts also give up the ninth-most yards per game on defense. They gamble a lot, and sometimes, they get burned.

Perhaps if the Titans had more difference-makers on the offensive side of the ball, there would be more optimism here. But Levis is still learning how to operate in the NFL, and DeAndre Hopkins has been just okay in recent games. Don't bother asking about the other receivers on this team.

Levis will have chances to burn the Colts for big-game hunting, but odds are he'll make some mistakes as well. An interception or two, a strip sack, it's all on the table in this matchup.

Colts gallop past Titans in Tennessee

One big piece of negative news for the Colts as this game approaches is the fact that star running back Jonathan Taylor will not play due to recent thumb surgery. But concerns over that are soothed by how Zack Moss has spelled Taylor as the team's starting back. His 165-yard, two TD day against the Titans in October stands as a high point.

Impressive depth such as that gives the Colts the edge over the Titans. While the home team is a non-contender in the AFC, at least the Colts have a path to the playoffs. That's enough incentive to coax another win over their rival and sweep the season-series.

Don't expect it to be pretty, but the Colts should top the Titans in Week 13.