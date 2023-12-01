The Tennessee Titans upgraded wideout Treylon Burks' status to full participant prior to their Week 13 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks could return from injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13.

The Titans upgraded Treylon Burks' practice status to full participant on Thursday, per Titans reporter Easton Freeze.

Tennessee made Burks the 18th overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arkansas football. Burks hasn't lived up to lofty expectations due to numerous injuries in his first two NFL seasons.

Treylon Burks suffered a turf toe injury and missed five weeks in his rookie year. He recorded 425 receiving yards and one touchdown on 29 receptions in the 2022 NFL season. The Titans had a 7-10 win-loss record and missed the postseason for the first time in four years.

Burks' comeback season didn't go as planned. Trainers carted him off the field during a joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings on August 17. He suffered an apparent knee injury after he caught a deep ball during scrimmage.

The Titans eventually cleared Treylon Burks for practice less than two weeks later. Just when Burks was ready for a breakout season, tragedy struck yet again.

Tennessee's second-year wideout suffered a scary injury after he caught an insane fourth-down pass in a 20-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9.

Burks seemed to hit his head on the field near the left sideline after the reception. He lay on the gridiron for a few moments before trainers carried him on a stretcher.

Treylon Burks recorded 99 receiving yards on six receptions in three games prior to the scary injury. If he does take the field against the Colts in Week 13, expect Titans head coach Mike Vrabel to play him sparingly.

Hopefully, Treylon Burks will hit his stride for the Titans as the season wears on.