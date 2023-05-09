The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring undrafted rookie players has not. Let’s see how the Tennessee Titans want to use their undrafted free agents. Here we are going to look at the undrafted free agent whom we think will likely make the Titans’ final roster.

As soon as the NFL Draft comes to a close, teams set their sights on finding undrafted free agents. Some teams even begin scouting for these players during the draft itself. Although they were not picked in any of the seven rounds, many of these players possess impressive skills and have a real shot at making it onto an NFL team roster.

One reason for this is that undrafted players, along with their agents, have the flexibility to choose the best situation for them. They proactively seek out teams that have openings in specific positions where they can make a significant impact.

It’s worth mentioning that the previous year’s undrafted free-agent class had some exceptional players. This included tight end Armani Rogers from the Washington Commanders, linebacker Jack Sanborn from the Chicago Bears, and kicker Cameron Dicker from the Los Angeles Chargers. We can also consider Bengals running back Jaylen Warren on this list.

Now the question arises — which undrafted free agents from the 2023 class have the best chances of making it to the Tennessee Titans depth chart?

Let’s look at the undrafted free agent whom we think will likely make the Titans’ final roster.

CB Steve Jones Jr.

In 2022, the Titans had an extremely poor pass defense. In fact, they ranked last in yards allowed and 27th in yards per attempt surrendered. Despite this, the team made little effort to address their weak secondary during the draft. Instead, they opted to sign cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, the Titans did make a post-draft signing in the form of Appalachian State cornerback Steven Jones Jr. Despite his small stature at 5’9 and 188 pounds, Jones is a physically aggressive defender with exceptional ball skills. He recorded five interceptions and 15 passes defended during the 2021 season. This demonstrated his versatility to play inside or outside, though he may be more suited for the nickel position due to his size.

Jones has an impressive resume from his time at Appalachian State and should transfer his skills to the next level of competition. He has the potential to add depth to the cornerback position. That said, he may be viewed primarily as a nickel cornerback. Still, he could make an impact on the Titans’ pass defense.

𝗔𝗽𝗽 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼 𝗗𝗮𝘆 CB Steven Jones Jr. unleashes a 35-inch vertical jump ⬆️#GoApp #AppStateNFL pic.twitter.com/8fBSykpEJm — App State Football (@AppState_FB) March 30, 2023

Given the struggles that the Titans faced in this area, any addition to their defensive backfield is certainly welcome. With that, Jones may be just the player they need to improve their fortunes.

Don’t forget that Steven Jones Jr. is a tenacious player. Again, despite his small stature, Jones plays with a physicality that belies his size. He is a versatile athlete who can play both in the slot and on the outside. One thing to take note is that his thin frame can sometimes be a liability in both run and pass defense.

When defending against the pass, Jones is particularly effective in coverage. He has a smooth pedal that enables him to break quickly and redirect. He also possesses a good burst when driving on routes. In addition, Jones is skilled at using his hands to keep receivers in check. He is also agile enough to mirror breaks. When the ball is in the air, Jones is calm and collected, consistently competing for the catch. He has a nose for the ball and is always looking for turnovers. One of his weaknesses, though, is that he settles for a pass breakup when the interception isn’t within reach.

Jones has primarily played on the outside for the Mountaineers but has also shown that he can move inside and cover the slot. As a run defender, he’s equally competitive, displaying excellent reads and quick reactions. He often uses his speed to beat blocks near the line of scrimmage, and his tackling technique is solid. However, because of his smaller size, Jones sometimes runs through ball-carriers’ legs. This can lead to missed tackles.

Overall, Jones has an impressive track record from his time at Appalachian State. His skills should transfer well to the Titans. Yes, he needs to move inside to play as a nickel cornerback full-time. Still, his abilities would add depth to any team’s outside corner position. Given his potential, teams may want to consider selecting him in the later rounds of the draft. This is to avoid competing with other teams for his services in free agency.