The Houston Texans (8-7) play host to the Tennessee Titans (5-10) Sunday afternoon! This game will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Texans-Titans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Titans are out of the playoffs, but they would love nothing more than to eliminate a division opponent from the postseason. Tennessee has lost their last two games, but they both came by three points. In fact, their last three losses have come by three points. They are a couple of field goals away from being 7-8 or 8-7, and in the thick of the playoff race. Will Levis was a full participant in practice, so he seems on track to play Week 17. However, De'Andre Hopkins was limited, and his game status is in question.

The Texans are one game out of the playoffs. A win in Week 17, and an Indianapolis Colts loss would put the Texans into the seventh seed. However, it would get extra interesting if the Jacksonville Jaguars lost, as well. Needless to say, the Texans are in a must-win game if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. Houston is dealing with some injuries, though. Will Anderson was a non-participant in practice while Noah Brown, Nico Collins, and C.J. Stroud were all limited. As the game gets close, more information will become available, but the Texans seem to be short-handed.

Here are the Titans-Texans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Texans Odds

Tennessee Titans: +5.5 (-110)

Houston Texans: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under:43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Titans vs. Texans Week 17

Time: 1 PM ET/10 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

In the first game against the Texans, Tennessee blew a 10-point halftime lead. This was against a Texans team that did not have C.J Stroud under center, and they were missing a few key receivers. If Tennessee wants to win this game, they need to hold on to leads. The Titans actually held a halftime lead in all three of their last three losses. Tennessee has not played well in the second half this season, and that needs to change if they want to win this game.

The Titans are playing against a fairly weak pass defense. The Texans allow the seventh-most pass yards per game this season. In the first matchup between the two teams, Will Levis passed for only 199 yards. He needs to be quicker with the release and throw some receivers open in this game. The Texans will allow the big pass play, Levis just needs to throw it.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

Houston was very good defensively during their first meeting with Tennessee. They were the best against the run. Derrick Henry is one of the better backs in the league, and the Texans held him to just nine yards on 16 carries. Houston was also able to sack Levis seven times. That type of pressure from the defensive line is going to be key. With their sacks, the Texans had 12 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. If Houston can continue their tough defensive play, and keep up that type of pressure, they will cover the spread.

Final Titans-Texans Prediction & Pick

I do expect this game to be close. However, the Texans are the better team. C.J. Stroud is still questionable to play, but if he does, the Texans can be considered a lock. If he does not, the game is going to be a little less definitive. I am going to take the Texans to cover this spread.

Final Titans-Texans Prediction & Pick: Texans -5.5 (-110), Over 43.5 (-110)