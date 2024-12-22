Heading into their Week 16 AFC South matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard's outlook appeared positive in the team's injury update on Saturday, per Adam Schefter on X.

“Titans RB Tony Pollard, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Colts, per source,” Schefter wrote.

While it hasn't resulted in any missed time for Pollard, he's been dealing with ankle and foot injuries for over a month.

Pollard didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, however, he was a limited participant on Friday.

With Will Levis benched for Mason Rudolph heading into Week 16, the Titans' offensive game plan could rely more on the rushing attack.

Titans RB Tony Pollard expected to play vs. Colts in Week 16 after injury update

After 11 weeks of the 2024 season, the Titans officially benched their former second-round quarterback. Rudolph will start against the Colts, with three games remaining on their schedule.

In his 11 starts throughout 2024, Levis completed 181-of-284 passes (63.7%) for 1,1917 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, adding eight fumbles to his yearly total.

Though their playoff hopes no longer exist, the Titans hope to end their season strong, starting with a win against the Colts on Sunday behind their backup quarterback.

Rudolph was a third-round pick in 2018, spending five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then, in 2024, the Titans signed Rudolph as Levis' backup.

However, with Levis' egregious number of turnovers in 2024, the Titans had to make a move at quarterback if they wanted any chance of winning another game this season.

With Rudolph under center, Pollard and running back duo partner Tyjae Spears will likely carry most of the load. The Titans match up well against their opponents on paper, considering the Colts allow the third-most rushing yards in the league (1,983).

But, since Pollard isn't 100% due to a lingering ankle injury, the Titans could rely more on Spears after his two-touchdown performance against the Bengals in Week 15.

Following Pollard's injury update on Saturday before their game against the Colts, the Titans expect to see the 27-year-old on the field to continue his streak of starting each game over the past two seasons.