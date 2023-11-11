3-5 teams square off in Tampa Bay. Check out our NFL odds series for our Titans-Buccaneers prediction and pick.

We're back for our slate of predictions and picks for NFL Sunday as we head down South for a cross-conference matchup between two three-win teams. The Tennessee Titans (3-5) will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) for an important showdown for both teams. Check out our NFL odds series for our Titans-Buccaneers prediction and pick.

The Tennessee Titans are 3-5 after losing their latest game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was the first career loss for their new quarterback Will Levis, but it's clear the Titans may have found their quarterback of the future after the benching of Ryan Tannehill. They'll have a number of injuries to deal with, but they hope to come in and win as underdogs on the road.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are third in the NFC South after losing a thriller to the Houston Texans in their last game. While they had the win locked up in the final minute, they couldn't stop the Texans from driving down the field and taking the lead back. It marks their fourth loss in a row and they'll be desperate to get back on track as home favorites against the Titans.

Here are the Titans-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Buccaneers Odds

Tennessee Titans: +1.5 (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 38.5 (-110)

Under: 38.5 (-110)

How to Watch Titans vs. Buccaneers Week 10

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

In his first start for the Titans, Will Levis managed to have a decent game with 262 passing yards and an interception. Derrick Henry was able to get in the endzone, but its clear the Titans' offensive line continues to struggle with injuries to their offensive line. Pass catcher Treylon Burks will also be absent for this game and they may have some trouble running the ball if their offensive line can't get a good push. Luckily, the Buccaneers defense just let up 39 points against the Texans, so there's definitely some holes in their secondary that Tennessee can exploit.

The Titans have yet to win a game on the road this year, so it'll be a challenge for their rookie quarterback to get his first true win in the NFL. Derrick Henry will be the key for them as he'll be able to open up the passing game for Levis. Tyjae Spears is also a very important piece for them as he provides relief for their passing game out of the backfield. Look for the matchup on the outsides between the Titans' receivers and the Bucs' cornerbacks – Tampa Bay has both of their starting corners listed as ‘questionable', so it could be a good time for Will Levis to air it out again in this one.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed great resolve last week against the Texans as they scored on their final drive of the game. While the win seemed to be within reach, the Bucs made a few costly errors in coverage and allowed the Texans to march down the field and score their eventual game-winning touchdown. It was a heartbreaking loss and marked their third consecutive loss by less than a touchdown. Their defense came out of that game banged up as four of their starters are listed on the injury report ahead of this game.

To win this game at home, the Buccaneers will have to tighten up their defense in the second half and give Baker Mayfield some breathing room towards the end of the game. He was great in their last contest and he's only thrown four interceptions to his 12 touchdowns on the season. Running back Rachaad White has been their only source of rushing touchdowns on the season with three of his own, so some versatility and variability in their running game could benefit this team.

Final Titans-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers played their hearts out last week and left everything on the field during their stunning loss. They came out of that game rather banged up and will have a number of players sitting this next game out. Consistency through all four quarters on the defensive end will be the biggest key for them winning this game.

However, Will Levis has his first career start behind him and can focus on trying to grab his first win. I expect Derrick Henry to have a much bigger impact this week and I expect Will Levis to have a much cleaner passing game this time around. Expect the Tennessee Titans to run the ball early and often in trying to wear down this Bucs defense. Let's go with the Titans to win for our prediction.

Final Titans-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Tennessee Titans +1.5 (-110)