"I don't recall really much from Pittsburgh," Titans WR Treylon Burks admitted after his latest concussion came against the Steelers.

Treylon Burks suffered a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 9 loss, and despite being healthy ahead of Week 14, the wide receiver made concerning comments regarding the injury.

“I ain’t going to lie to you – I don’t recall really much from Pittsburgh,” Burks reflected on Thursday, according to Titans Wire's Mike Moraitis. “Other than I heard we didn’t win that game. Really just a bad fall. There was really nothing I could do to prevent it.”

It's Burks' second concussion in as many years after going down with an identical injury last season in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite that, the 23-year-old is focused on playing football.

“I don’t really think about it that much. I just go out there and play the game, and whatever is in God’s plan it happens, and I know that He’ll take of [me] from here on out,” he added, per Moraitis.

“I have been feeling better ever since, and I am just ready to get out and do what I do. It is hard [to miss], being a football player, when you love the game, missing games is not fun at all. So, it has been hard, but I am thankful that I am back in the position I am, to play.”

Burks returned in Titans' loss to Colts

Burks returned to the field in Week 13, but was not targeted in a 31-28 overtime loss against the Indianapolis Colts. Still, coach Mike Vrabel said on Wednesday that he hopes to get the WR more snaps in Monday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

And Burks confirmed he feels a lot better after another concussion in Week 9.

“I would say I feel good,” Burks told, per Jim Wyatt. “Things happen, but keep going about the way that I am, and let God take care of the rest… I think (coach Vrabel) he handled it the best way for the team, and for my safety. All I can do is keep leaning on (coaches and trainers) and my teammates, and doing whatever is right for the team and myself.”

The first-round pick played 10 snaps in Week 13, and it looks like he'll have a chance to make much more of an impact on Monday Night Football.