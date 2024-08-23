TMZ, the celebrity gossip hub known for breaking headlines, found itself in a bit of hot water after incorrectly reporting that Beyoncé would perform at Thursday’s Democratic National Convention, the NYpost reports. The outlet claimed the “Alien Superstar” singer would take the stage before Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination in Chicago. However, when the night ended without a single note from Beyoncé, TMZ was forced to admit its mistake — and did so with a touch of humor.

The Blunder and the Apology

In what can only be described as a classic TMZ move, the site quickly backtracked on its earlier claim, acknowledging its error with a witty nod to Beyoncé’s own lyrics. “To quote the great Beyoncé: We gotta lay our cards down, down, down … we got this one wrong,” the outlet posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The mea culpa came as the event wrapped up, leaving Beyoncé’s fans disappointed and surprised by the absence of the 32-time Grammy winner.

Instead of the anticipated performance by Queen Bey, attendees were treated to a lineup that included Pink and her daughter Willow performing “What About Us,” and The Chicks delivering an a cappella rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” While these performances added their own flair to the night, the lack of Beyoncé left many wondering where the rumor began.

Speculation vs. Reality

As the final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention approached, whispers about potential high-profile musical guests filled social media. Speculation reached a fever pitch, especially after Wednesday’s performances by Stevie Wonder and John Legend. The buzz suggested that either Beyoncé or Taylor Swift might make a surprise appearance, setting audience expectations sky-high.

In the end, the night’s biggest star turned out to be Vice President Kamala Harris, who commanded the spotlight without any additional musical distractions. The event also featured a surprise video appearance by NBA star Stephen Curry, who praised Harris for her leadership and promised she would bring back “unity” to the nation.

Though the Beyoncé rumors proved false, the night still delivered powerful moments. Pink’s emotionally charged performance of “What About Us,” accompanied by her daughter, hit all the right notes and resonated deeply with the audience. Meanwhile, The Chicks, whose own history with political controversy made their presence particularly poignant, offered a harmonious, if slightly pitchy, rendition of the national anthem.

TMZ’s premature report may have fueled unfounded hype, but the outlet’s humorous apology softened the blow. With speculation now laid to rest, all eyes turn to the final stretch of the election season, where big-name endorsements and surprise appearances could still shake things up.