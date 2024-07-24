Chet Hanks has battled some serious demons in his life.

USA Today reported about a recent interview where the actor and musician talked about some of his battles and what he’s done to overcome them. Also, how what he’s percieved as isn’t exactly the case.

Chet Hanks on what he’s overcome

“I feel like the media has really twisted their representation of me,” he said. “Especially in the early days, I didn’t really have a platform for my voice to be heard. So I just always wanted the opportunity to be able to express myself.”

“Some of it’s my own doing,” he added. “Because I joke around a lot and I’m kind of a troll and my life is like performance art and satire. People really can’t tell when I’m being serious or when I’m not, or who Chet really is.”

He kicked a cocaine habit that he struggled with. Luckily, he’s been sober now for close to three years.

“I had a chip on my shoulder that kind of created a monster,” Hanks added. “I just had this attitude of ‘Eff everybody.’ That, coupled with addiction and substance abuse, is a recipe for nothing good. That’s how I lived for a long time until I got sober.”

Page Six had an interview with him earlier this month where he elaborated on how bad the coke habit was.

“The drug I had the most problem with was just f—ing coke, dude,” he said. “I’m a f—-ing cokehead, straight-up. Not anymore, but that is my drug of choice — cocaine, bro, like Tony Montana.”

“It’s terrible. It eats away [at you]. You just, like, wither way ’cause you can’t eat, you can’t sleep,” he said.

Chet Hanks on the Surreal Life

Now, the star is in the Surreal Life, which debuted on Tuesday. There, he joined singer Ally Brook, model Josie Canseco, rapper O.T. Genasis, musician Macy Gray, actor Tyler Posey, skater Johnny Weir, and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak.

Togehter, the celebrities live together in a large villa in Columbia. They participate in different missions where secrets are revealed.

Hanks and Zolciak get flirty on the program, which sparked a lot of rumors that the two of them hooked up. Hanks said that he “can’t confirm or deny” any onset romance, and wants people to tune in and see for themselves. I guess we’ll have to wait and find out…

It’s good to hear that Chet Hanks has his life more under control now after sounding like he’s been through addiction hell.

Catch him on The Surreal Life Tuesday’s at 9 pm EST on MTV and streaming on Paramount+.