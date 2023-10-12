Tom Hardy is venturing into the comic book realm with DC comic writer, Scott Snyder. Known for his roles as Venom and Bane, Hardy will be a creative force together with Snyder who worked on Batman and Justice League.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comic title will be ‘Arcbound.' Hardy will take on the role of creative collaborator. He will focus on character development within the expansive Arcbound universe.

Tom Hardy‘s comic book will be accompanied by a traditional rollout. He and the creative team will make an appearance for a signing event at New York Comic Con on Saturday, scheduled from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Arcbound booth (#3063). Other members of the creative team will host a panel in room #409 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the same day.

Hardy's creative team features accomplished writers and artists. This includes Frank Tieri who worked on Wolverine and Deadpool. Then there's also artist Ryan Smallman, a contributor to Fortnite and Marvel titles.

Now, Hardy's comic book ‘Arcbound' is a 12-issue series. The first issue is set for release in March. But an Ashcan edition will be available at the Arcbound Booth during New York Comic Con, starting Thursday.

Snyder expressed enthusiasm for his and Tom Hardy's comic book. “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to collaborate with Scott, Ryan, and Tom in building this vast universe from the ground up, embedding within it an epic tale that is as entertaining as it is thought-provoking.”

Interestingly, Tom Hardy actually had prior experience in the creative aspects of the film industry. He had writing credits in ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage' and the upcoming third Venom movie. Besides that, he also worked closely with Christopher Nolan in ‘Inception,' ‘The Dark Knight Rises,' and ‘Dunkirk.'