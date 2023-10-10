We are less than two weeks away from the official tip-off of the 2023-24 NBA regular season. That means it is just about time for NBA fantasy enthusiasts to put on their GM hats and construct the team that will win them the bag in their respective leagues. Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo may be the first names to come off the boards in most fantasy basketball drafts — as they should. But there are plenty of hidden gems out there who could be Fantasy Basketball Sleepers.

These players may not necessarily be the team-anchoring stars who produce elite numbers every single night. But they could be under-the-radar players who could either make a jump this upcoming season or outperform their respective ADP (Average Draft Position), which makes for a value pick. These players could either come in the middle of drafts or even in late rounds and be the potential steals that could be the difference in winning your NBA Fantasy league.

With that said, let's take a look at the top 10 Fantasy Basketball Sleepers this upcoming 2023-24 NBA season.

10. Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu finally put together a healthy campaign after the Atlanta Hawks drafted him with the 6th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Atlanta finally got an extended look at the 22-year-old and he did not disappoint. In 80 appearances while playing a rather limited role (23.1 minutes per game), Okongwu averaged 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 63.8 percent from the field.

Okongwu also showed progress with his outside shot near the end of the season and his 78.1 percent shooting from the freethrow line is a good indication that he is developing the perimeter shooting aspect of his game. However, Clint Capela is still in front of him on the depth chart and as long as the veteran center is still there, Okongwu's upside will be limited.

Still, the exit of John Collins can open up more minutes up front for the 6-foot-8 big. If the Hawks do eventually pull the trigger on a Capela trade, Okongwu could be prime for a breakout. Regardless if Capela is a Hawk or not, the former USC standout should be a solid fantasy basketball sleeper target given his growth over the last couple of years.

9. Tyus Jones, Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards usher in a new era this upcoming 2023-24 campaign after trading away Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in the offseason. All eyes are now on Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma to be the main stars for Washington this year. But one Wizards player who is going to be an underrated part of the team and could be a sleeper target for fantasy basketball managers is veteran guard Tyus Jones.

Jones has actually been better and even more efficient as a starter throughout his career. He started in 22 games this past season due to Ja Morant being in and out of the lineup. As a starter, he averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 8.1 assists — doubling his production compared to coming off the bench (8.0 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 4.1 APG). Jones was also more efficient from the field in the first five (50.0 percent FG%, 41.3 percent 3P%) versus as a reserve (39.7 percent FG%, 35.0 percent 3P%).

Many expect Poole to carry the offensive load and be the main facilitator for Washington. But Jones, who has been a backup for the majority of his career, is expected to start alongside the former Golden State Warriors guard. With a larger role, expect Jones to produce those elite point guard numbers with steady efficiency, as he's shown in the past.

Plenty of fantasy managers will certainly overlook Jones when it comes to draft time given he isn't really a household name in the NBA. Still, he should be a decent sleeper pick in the middle round of drafts as a starter on a bad Wizards squad.

8. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith Jr. had a pretty underwhelming rookie season after the Houston Rockets selected him with the 3rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. But after a stellar Las Vegas NBA Summer League stint, all signs point towards Smith having a breakout sophomore campaign this season.

The Rockets added several veterans such as Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks this offseason. Much of the spotlight will also shine on Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun given the promise they have shown over the last couple of seasons. With that, Smith will come into his second year flying under-the-radar.

In 79 games, Smith averaged 12.8 points and 7.9 rebounds, which were rather decent for a rookie. But he did struggle shooting the ball at just 40.9 percent from the field and 30.7 percent from long distance, which dragged down his overall value. Finishing as a top-150 player in fantasy basketball last season, Smith should be able to improve his efficiency this upcoming season which should vault him into top-100 category.

7. Mark Williams, Charlotte Hornets

The center rotation was a mess for the Charlotte Hornets last season, especially after they traded Mason Plumlee midway through the campaign. But that could change this upcoming campaign with Mark Williams solidifying his claim as the team's starting center, especially through the end of the 2022-23 season.

Williams didn't get much playing time to begin his rookie season as he dealt with an ankle injury. He even spent some time in the G-League.

But Williams slowly earned his spot in the Hornets rotation and eventually gained a starting role near the end of the year. The 21-year-old started in 17 of his final 18 appearances in the regular season and turned in averages of 11.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 62.9 percent from the field in over 26 minutes per game. Through that span, he had 10 double-doubles, including an 18-point, 20-rebound performance in a win over the Miami Heat.

It will be interesting to see just how much more Williams can produce if given the opportunity to log 30 minutes a night. Williams apparently had a killer offseason and is ready for a breakout campaign. He should get plenty of double-doubles as a full-time starter, while catching a lot of lobs and easy dimes from LaMelo Ball, which should keep his field goal percentages upward of 60 percent.

6. Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Johnson could be in for a breakout season as he gets acclimated to a full-time starting role with the Brooklyn Nets. Johnson, who was included in the mid-season deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, should be Brooklyn's second or third scoring option. In 25 games with the Nets, the 27-year-old averaged 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on solid 47-37-85 shooting splits.

After inking him to a massive four-year $108 million deal, it's clear that the Nets see Johnson as a big part of their plans moving forward. Expect him to bump his scoring average to at least 18.0 points per game while also adding some rebounds, a couple of assists, and at least one steal a night, which is solid value for a mid-round asset. He also got to the freethrow line a decent amount in Brooklyn (3.5 attempts per game) while shooting an elite 85 percent clip.

Johnson projects to be drafted at around the 60 to 70 range since he doesn't carry much name recognition. Other fantasy basketball managers could choose to go for some younger talent with higher upside than Johnson. But the 6-foot-8 forward did wind up becoming a top-50 asset when the 2022-23 season was all said and done. If he actually ends up becoming a 20-point per game scorer this season, he could be one of the top steals of the draft this season.

Nikola Vucevic isn't the flashiest player out there on the basketball court. His game is rather simple. Post-ups, pick-and-pops, middies — a rather vanilla skill set. But he gets the job done.

Much like his actual game, Vucevic hasn't always been the sexiest pick in fantasy hoops. He won't give you the 35-15-10 games that Nikola Jokic or even Luka Doncic can give, or the 50-point explosions that Joel Embiid has every now and then.

His numbers may not be what they were during his Orlando Magic days. He also won't give you much defensive stats, either. Perhaps what you can expect most nights is a nice 18 and 10 with stellar efficiency. He will also get three assists and a three-pointer or two, which is great value for a big man. Those are rock-solid numbers, especially if all the big-name centers go in the earlier rounds of drafts.

Consistency has always been the name of the game for Vuc and nothing gives fantasy basketball managers a better feeling of safety than a player who consistently produces every single night. Vucevic has a really high floor and could even wind up as a top-25 asset by the end of the season.

4. Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren should be another sneaky mid-round target in fantasy basketball drafts once all the other elite bigs go flying off in the earlier rounds. Despite a fluctuating role to begin his career, Duren showed plenty of promise in his rookie campaign and his trajectory should only go up in Year 2. The 19-year-old drew his first career start on December 9, 2022 and kept that role over the next 26 of his 27 appearances with the Pistons. Through that span, he averaged 10.2 points and 10.4 rebounds while making 66.5 percent of his shots.

The Pistons then traded for James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline. They gave Wiseman a look at center and as such, Duren was shifted back to a bench role. Nonetheless, despite starting in just four of his final 15 games of the season, Duren still averaged 11.3 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 65.4 percent from the field. He also finished third in the entire NBA in offensive rebounds and was also third among all rookies in blocks.

The Pistons currently have a bit of a log jam in the middle with the likes of Wiseman, Marvin Bagley, and Isaiah Stewart in the fold. This could limit Duren's upside. But because of what he showed to end the season, the promising youngster is expected to be the Pistons' starting center come opening night — granted he should be ready to go after he suffered an ankle injury during preseason. Nonetheless, he should still be the first-unit center when healthy given his talent and high upside.

3. Jordan Poole, Washington Wizards

Following what ended up being a tumultuous final season with the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole gets a new opportunity to be the main man for the Washington Wizards. Poole has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his last couple of years with the Warriors. Those flashes could fully blossom when he gets to Washington.

Despite everything he went through last season, Poole actually averaged a career-best 20.4 points and 4.5 assists in 82 games for Golden State. With Stephen Curry missing a handful of nights due to injury, the 6-foot-3 guard drew 43 starts, where he averaged 24.6 points and 4.6 assists.

Poole still flies under-the-radar because of the abundance of elite guards in the NBA. Yahoo has placed the 24-year-old at No. 50 in their rankings and his ADP flies within that range as well. But he could very well surpass that by the time the season is over with the massive opportunity he has on his hands with the Wizards this season.

Sure, there may be some fantasy basketball managers who may shy away from him because he could be a major turnover merchant and be a detriment to their team's efficiency. But if Poole is able to average at least 25.0 points and 6.0 assists and give you a handful of 30-point explosions along the ride, he should be a fun player to have, especially if he keeps his percentages above 43 percent.

2. Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges sat out the entire 2022-23 season after getting involved in a felony domestic violence charge in July 2022, wherein he pleaded no contest. Some fantasy basketball managers may understandably completely pass on Bridges because of his actions. Others may have simply forgotten that he is still in the league.

As such, it's easy to forget that the Charlotte Hornets forward is coming off a breakout 2021-22 campaign that saw him average career-highs of 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 made three-pointers per game, while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 80.2 percent from the freethrow line. Those numbers made him a top-30 asset in nine-category settings.

The 25-year-old is set to make his NBA return this season, but he will serve a league-mandated 10-game suspension to begin the campaign. Still, the Hornets enter this season with pretty much the same core of players as when Bridges was last there. So, expect the lefty to pick up right where he left off.

1. Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets

It's pretty shocking to see Ben Simmons on this list of sleepers considering this guy was once a consistent top-50 asset in fantasy basketball. Nonetheless, Simmons' stock has dropped over the last couple of years mainly due to injuries. After missing out the entire 2021-22 campaign, Simmons returned this past season and looked like a shell of himself. He lacked the explosion and confidence that made him a three-time All-Star with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons had a forgettable 2022-23 campaign that saw him average a career-low 6.9 points and his putrid 43.9 percent shooting from the freethrow line was a major detriment to fantasy managers who had him on their team. Nonetheless, he still produced in other categories such as rebounds (6.3), assists (6.1), and steals (1.3), and was still efficient from the field at 56.6 percent.

Not a lot of people are eagerly looking to take Simmons in most drafts because of a nightmare 2022-23 season. Nonetheless, fantasy managers shouldn't completely ignore the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year, especially if he continues to do this.

Ben Simmons looked sharp in the first half 🙌 10 PTS

4/6 FG

3 AST pic.twitter.com/R3zxTQf1mT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2023

If Simmons is able to return to form and looks every bit like the player he looked like on Monday against the Lakers, he could be in major bounce back campaign. Yahoo ranks the former All-Star at 147, while most people are picking him at around the 125-range. If Simmons could average at least double-digit points to match his production in rebounds, assists, and steals last season (and of course, remain healthy), he could be a solid steal in fantasy basketball this season.