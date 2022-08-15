In case you’re living under a rock, Hit Row has officially returned to the WWE Universe, with the “OG3” trio of Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and B-Fab all back on the Blue Brand looking to squash some local talent who maybe didn’t read their one-day SmackDown contracts.

The return of Hit Row, however, isn’t in a vacuum. No, as you also probably know, the act is the latest in a string of ex-NXT returns since Paul “Triple H” Levesque was elevated to the role of EVP of Talent Relations for the entire WWE Universe, with Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Dexter Lumis have all signed new deals following premature releases due to “budget cuts.”

These decisions, understandably, have drawn rave reviews from around the WWE Universe, with fans loving to see many of their old favorites back in the ring in the gimmicks that made them a household name. Folks are buying up merch, singing Levesque’s praises on social media, and most importantly of all, debating over who they’d like to see return next, and you’d best believe this jubilation isn’t solely relegated to the fans who have never taken a bump in the squared circle. No, Top Dolla got in on the fun, too, declaring Hit Row a part of Triple H’s Infinity Gauntlet as part of a tweet you need to see to fully appreciate.

For everyone asking, yes… This is the OFFICIAL Triple H Infinity Gauntlet Meme… -Thanks, Management pic.twitter.com/E7WNql27Dh — A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) August 15, 2022

Did Dolla, whose real name is A.J. Francis, make that graphic himself? Eh, probably not, but hey, even if he didn’t make the picture, he certainly shared it with a very large audience who quickly got to debating who in the professional wrestling world could be the “Mind and Time Stone,” aka the big, yellow gem in the middle with the power to, as the name would suggest, move through time.

Time, for Dolla and the rest of Hit Row, must feel like it’s moving pretty darn fast right about now, as they went from just barely working on the indies to being back in the WWE Universe with a billion-dollar company putting their weight behind making them stars. This, as Dolla pointed out on Busted Open Radio, is a big reason why this Hit Row run is going to be different than the last and why the trio couldn’t be more excited to get back into a WWE ring moving forward.

Triple H has made WWE fans for life out of the members of Hit Row.

The most important part of building a strong relationship isn’t what one party has to offer, what the other is willing to accept, or how well things immediately mesh together. No, for most, the key to developing a strong, mutually successful relationship is good, encouraging communication. Despite having no real creative control over the SmackDown brand at the time, Triple H made it a point to remain in contact with Top Dolla and company and keep his former WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures co-star from getting too down, as the former NFL defensive tackle detailed via an appearance on Busted Open Radio as dictated by Fightful.

“Even when Hunter was not in NXT, even when we went up to SmackDown, even when we got released, I never stopped talking to Hunter. We had talked a lot already about hopefully working together in the future. I sent him clips of the stuff we were doing. I sent him clips from GCW, ACW in Trinidad, and clips of me and [Ashante] working together as a tag team, letting him know the band was still together. Swerve being added to Hit Row was a Hunter call. Hunter added Swerve to Hit Row because he already saw what we had been doing for a year and was like, ‘This is a good opportunity to debut a faction instead of a tag team with a manager.’ It was cool, it was a good idea, it clearly worked, but Hunter saw it when it was just the three of us. He knew what we were capable of from jump.”

Goodness, has Triple H been playing the long game this whole time? Did he figure Vince McMahon was going to leave the WWE eventually one way or another? Or is he just the same genuinely good dude that everyone from Bobby Fish to Eric Young has praised over the past few weeks? Either way, it sounds like he has a fan for life in Top Dolla, as he closed out his segment discussing, again, via Fightful.